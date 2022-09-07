ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Ex Dawson Knox Signs Massive 4-Year Extension With Bills

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5YsA_0hldoMaK00

Knox is now one of the top-5 highest paid tight ends in football

The Buffalo Bills have just made a major investment in former Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dawson Knox.

On Wednesday, Knox and the Bills agreed to a massive four-year $53 million extension that includes $31 million in guaranteed money, making him one of the top-5 highest paid tight ends in the NFL.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Knox has been one of the most productive tight ends in the sport, catching 101 passes on 165 targets for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 42 games with 32 starts over the last three seasons.

Last season was his most productive season by far as a pro, catching 49 passes on 71 targets for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games with 14 starts.

Knox, who tragically lost his brother Luke last month, recently spoke of his love for the franchise in the wake of the tragedy and the amount of support he has received from the city of Buffalo.

"[I] really felt a lot of love and support over the last few weeks with my brother, my family has been very thankful, and just everybody in Buffalo has been incredible," Knox said via ESPN. "The amount of texts I've gotten, the messages, the posts. The moment of silence for the preseason game. It's just been everything that I expected out of Buffalo and more because this city's incredible, it's meant the world to me."

Knox will kick off the season with the Bills on Thursday night against Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Evans Press Ole Miss vs Troy (; 4:36)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Troy, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Clarifies "Handshake Snub"

Following the Buffalo Bills' dominant win over the Los Angeles Rams, it appeared as if Josh Allen was snubbed by Jake Gervase while giving out postgame handshakes. Thankfully, Allen went on Twitter to let everyone know what exactly happened. "I was asking if someone was still on the team," Allen...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Furious After NBC Only Shows Seconds of Rams vs. Bills Halftime Performance

Ozzy Osbourne was the halftime entertainment for the Rams and Bills season opener. NFL fans might have barely noticed if they weren’t paying attention. The Prince of Darkness was shown on stage performing his newest single, and NBC cut away almost immediately. It was strange and not a usual NFL halftime show. Fans saw probably 10 seconds, and that’s being generous. Then it filled in as background music.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Ole Miss#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Ringer

Josh Allen’s Incredible Accuracy Makes the Bills Unstoppable

The Bills didn’t punt. Again. Last season there were 285 NFL games in the regular season and playoffs, meaning there were 570 individual team games. Eleven times, an offense managed to go all game without punting—that’s just 1.9 percent of all team games. The Buffalo Bills have now done it four times in their last six games, dating back to Week 16 of last season. They didn’t punt in their 33-21 win over the Patriots in Week 16, or in their 29-15 win over the Falcons in Week 17. Their wild-card playoff game against the Pats was arguably the greatest offensive performance in NFL history—seven drives, seven touchdowns, no field goals, turnovers, turnovers on downs, or punts. The Chiefs ended Buffalo’s season in the divisional round, but it feels unfair to say Kansas City stopped Josh Allen—after all, Allen left the game with the lead and 13 seconds remaining. (You know what happened next.)
NFL
Yardbarker

'Recipe for Success': Bills QB Josh Allen Cooks Up MVP Statement in Blowout at Rams

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season considered by many to be among the most complete teams in the NFL. They wasted little time - well, maybe one first half of time - in proving themselves worthy of the hype with a dominant 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday night.
NFL
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy