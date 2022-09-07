Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reacts After Trump Accuses Him of Using Heroin, Meth and Other Hard Drugs
John Fetterman is responding to baseless accusations of illicit drug use that Donald Trump made about the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Saturday. "More and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz; another day, but it's the same crap from these two desperate and...
Newt Gingrich: John Fetterman will perform 'far worse' than other Democrats
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich explained why he believes Pennsylvania voters will not turn out for Senate candidate John Fetterman in this November's midterm elections on "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Fetterman is not only the most radical Democratic nominee for the Senate in the entire country, but let's be...
Trump: John Fetterman 'dresses like a teenager getting high in his parents' basement'
Former President Donald Trump said he takes serious issue with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's uniquely casual fashion choices, accusing the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee of dressing "like a teenager getting high in his parents basement" at his Saturday rally.
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
Below average, Joe: Photos show small crowd at Biden and Fetterman Labor Day rally
A small group of supporters gathered in Pennsylvania for a rally hosted by President Joe Biden and Senate candidate John Fetterman on Monday as the president sought to seize on recent party wins to gain momentum ahead of the November election.
Robert Telles arrest: ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC avoid mentioning suspect in journalist's murder is a Democrat
The arrest of a Democratic public official in Las Vegas for allegedly murdering a journalist shocked the nation, but news networks went out of their way to bury his party affiliation. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal...
71 House Democrats warn Pelosi against including Manchin's permitting deal in government funding bill
Nearly a third of House Democrats warned Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday against tying this month's must-pass government funding bill to legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is desired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Seventy-one House Democrats penned a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., warning that the bill's inclusion will...
CNN's SE Cupp says Dem candidate Fetterman given a ‘total pass’ from the press in Senate race against Oz
S.E. Cupp, a self-proclaimed conservative and CNN contributor who often focuses on criticizing former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as a whole, took a surprising stance during a "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered" a webisode uploaded to CNN.com Wednesday. In her monologue, she defended GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz...
Brit Hume: Legitimate Doubts Have Been Raised About Whether John Fetterman Is In A Position To Hold The Office Of Senator
Brit Hume, Senior political analyst for Fox News Channel joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of the closely watched Penvioanna Senate race between LT. Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Brit gave his analysis by saying,. “Well, as a rule, guy. And past campaigns that I’ve...
Oz campaign says Fetterman would have avoided stroke had he 'ever eaten a vegetable in his life’
The campaign for Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz claimed his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, would not have suffered a stroke if he had “ever eaten a vegetable in his life.”
President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit
Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
John Fetterman Shouldn't Dismiss Threat of Dr. Oz, Voter Registration Shows
More than nine times more Republicans than Democrats were added to the voter rolls between Pennsylvania's May 17 primary and August 29.
Donald Trump blasts Philadelphia, President Biden during rally for Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to back candidates for two major Pennsylvania races: GOP candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. Before Trump stepped on stage, thousands of his staunch supporters anxiously waited...
Toomey says if Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in Senate
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, blasted the Democrat who wants to succeed him for failing to debate his Republican opponent.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's part of Mehmet Oz's ongoing attack on John Fetterman's health.Oz insists Fetterman's stroke in May is a campaign issue, this time with Toomey — who endorsed Oz right after the primary — saying if you're too sick to debate, you're too sick to be in the U.S. Senate."That level of intense engagement and debate and discussion is absolutely fundamental to this job. If he's not able to do that,...
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Dem Senate candidate Fetterman pushed to free man convicted of fatally shooting, stabbing victim
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for the early release of a man convicted of murdering a Pittsburgh man. Fetterman, who oversees the state’s Board of Pardons, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County slaying.
Beasley leads Budd in fundraising, trails in poll for U.S. Senate race in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrat Cheri Beasley raised almost double the amount of campaign contributions than Republican opponent Ted Budd in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, according to Federal Election Commission reports. A poll released by the Trafalgar Group in July showed Budd with 48%...
