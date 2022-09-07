ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit

Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
Donald Trump blasts Philadelphia, President Biden during rally for Doug Mastriano, Dr. Oz in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to back candidates for two major Pennsylvania races: GOP candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, and Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. Before Trump stepped on stage, thousands of his staunch supporters anxiously waited...
Toomey says if Fetterman is too sick to debate, he's too sick to be in Senate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, blasted the Democrat who wants to succeed him for failing to debate his Republican opponent.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's part of Mehmet Oz's ongoing attack on John Fetterman's health.Oz insists Fetterman's stroke in May is a campaign issue, this time with Toomey — who endorsed Oz right after the primary — saying if you're too sick to debate, you're too sick to be in the U.S. Senate."That level of intense engagement and debate and discussion is absolutely fundamental to this job. If he's not able to do that,...
Dem Senate candidate Fetterman pushed to free man convicted of fatally shooting, stabbing victim

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman successfully pushed for the early release of a man convicted of murdering a Pittsburgh man. Fetterman, who oversees the state’s Board of Pardons, voted in August 2019 to grant a public hearing for Raymond Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in a 1973 York County slaying.
