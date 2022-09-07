ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Rival hotel owner sues Brevard for approving $30M grant to Westin in Cocoa Beach

By Dave Berman, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04C8GZ_0hldnlQA00

A rival hotel owner has filed legal action against the developer of the planned Westin Cocoa Beach Resort & Spa, claiming the Brevard County Commission illegally approved a marketing grant of up to $30 million for the new resort.

Brevard County government also was named as a defendant in the action filed Aug. 18 by the company that operates the Radisson Resort at the Port in Cape Canaveral, which is owned by longtime Space Coast hotelier Bob Baugher.

The suit contends that the county illegally approved a grant to DAD 1300 N. Atlantic Cocoa LP, a subsidiary of Coral Gables-based Driftwood Capital, for use in marketing the Westin, which would be built off State Road A1A.

Grant gets green light:Brevard County Commission OKs $30M marketing grant to Cocoa Beach Westin hotel project

Advisory board opposition:Brevard Tourist Development Council opposes $30 million grant for Cocoa Beach Westin

Money for the grant — which could total up to $1 million a year for 30 years — would come out of revenue generated by the Westin from a 5% county tourist development tax on hotel rooms and other short-term rentals.

The grant was approved on July 19 by a 3-1 vote. County Commission Chair Kristine Zonka, Vice Chair Curt Smith and Commissioner Rita Pritchett supported the grant. Commissioner John Tobia voted against it.

Most members of the advisory Brevard County Tourist Development Council had opposed a grant of this size to Driftwood. But the County Commission overrode the Tourist Development Council's recommendation.

The legal action, filed in Circuit Court, seeks an injunction against the county giving grant money to Driftwood.

"There exists a bona fide, actual, present and immediate need for a declaration that the Brevard County Board of County Commissioners' action to approve the DAD grant was wrongful, improper and inconsistent with applicable law," the filing by Orlando-based attorneys Daniel Mantzaris and Thomas Neal contends. "These types of tax funds cannot be used to fund the construction or operation of a private facility, and DAD's development plan is to construct a multiuse destination resort facility as a for-profit venture."

Brevard County Attorney Morris Richardson said there will be a response filed on behalf of the county by the Sept. 20 deadline, unless that deadline is extended.

Driftwood said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The court filing contends that the County Commission "did not make the appropriate findings to approved the DAD grant," including not pursuing findings as to the value of the grant for the benefit of tourism in Brevard.

Additionally, the action contends that the grant "would require a significant change" the the county's plan for spending tourist development tax money, thus would require a "supermajority" vote of support from at least four commissioners.

"The unique scheme proposed in the DAD grant is not contained or contemplated in the tourist development tax budget plan previously approved by ordinance of the Board of County Commissioners," the legal action contends. "Since the DAD grant was approved by only three members of the Board of County Commissioners, it was improper, wrongful and void as a matter of law."

The tourist development tax is expected to generate more than $21 million in the current county budget year that ends Sept. 30.

The largest share of the tax — 47% — goes toward a comprehensive plan to market the Space Coast as a destination for tourists. The rest of the money is distributed for various purposes: 25% for beach improvement, 14% for tourism-related capital facilities, 5% for the Brevard Zoo in Viera, 4% for cultural events, 3% for USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera and 2% for visitor information centers.

Driftwood has maintained that it should get the $30 million grant because its project is "transformational" for the Space Coast tourism industry, and will benefit other hotels in the area. Driftwood also said it would have trouble lining up investors for what it says is a $388 million project without the $30 million commitment from the county for the marketing program.

Driftwood plans to tear down the 502-room, two-story International Palms Resort it owns off State Road A1A in Cocoa Beach, and build a 502-room, six-story Westin on the site. Driftwood says the Westin will be a "4½-star" hotel — the most upscale in Brevard County.

According to Driftwood, the opening of the Westin will help raise average room rates at other local hotels and will attract more conference business to the Space Coast.

The Westin would feature 11 food and beverage venues, a spa, three swimming pools, a fitness center, multiple retail locations, and a multistory parking garage to accommodate about 800 vehicles. The complex also would include about 50,000 square feet of indoor conference space and about 70,000 square feet of outdoor conference space.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bydaveberman.

Support local journalism and journalists like me. Subscribe today.

Comments / 2

john sands
3d ago

Great! Cocoa Beach does not need another huge resort subsidized by tax payers. These huge corporations need to pay us for destroying our small towns. We already suffer from inadaquate roads that cannot handle the traffic. Add tens of thousands of tourists and driving in Cocoa Beach is a nightmare. Vote those County Commissioners, who gave our money away, out of office. Protect residents and don't give money to wealthy corporations. Check how much money gave those commissioners who voted yes!

Reply
3
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Marina referendum threatens Three Corners future

Here’s what locally may be by far the most important question of 2022. How will an out-of-county judge rule on the Vero Beach City Council’s lawsuit seeking to remove from the November ballot a referendum that could derail – or at least significantly stall – the popular Three Corners project?
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Cocoa, FL
Local
Florida Government
veronews.com

Vero prepares to hit Shores with big utility hike

Utility consultants have recommended that Vero Beach press ahead next month with steep utility rate hikes that will let Vero collect as much as possible from Indian River Shores residents for sewer and reuse irrigation water before the town’s franchise agreement expires in 2027. An early peek at the...
VERO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reedy Creek replacement in the works

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In 1967, Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed into law the legislation creating Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the legislation abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Now a new district is on its way. “Since we...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Tobia
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL
handluggageonly.co.uk

9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida

Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See what’s next for SunRail expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. SunRail is nearing construction on its expansion further into Volusia County. The commuter rail system is set to begin construction on the 12-mile, roughly $42...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Second Harvest urges residents to “Stock the Shelves”

BREVARD COUNTY - September is Hunger Action Month, and Second Harvest Food Bank is urging Central Florida residents to help “Stock the Shelves” at their local food pantries. In the years before COVID-19, Second Harvest of Central Florida, which serves Brevard, Volusia, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Orange Counties, served just over 150,000 meals per day through their network of community partner organizations.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Westin Hotel#Hotels#Space Coast#Driftwood Capital#County Commission Chair#The County Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: FrogBones Family Shooting Center to Host Special Fundraiser Sept. 15 for Melbourne Police Officer Denise Procise

WATCH: Melbourne Police Department Police Chief David Gillespie and Families of the Shield, Inc. Founder/CEO John Pasko talk with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about an upcoming fundraiser to help support a Melbourne police officer injured in the line of duty. In April 2022, Officer Denise Procise was injured in an automobile accident responding to a call.
MELBOURNE, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy