myfox28columbus.com
Jack Pine 3rd Annual Pumpkin Festival showcases thousands of pieces from local artists
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 3rd Annual Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival is right around the corner. Here to give us a sneak peek is Jack Pine along with local artists Ed Kitchen and Christy Conkel. The festival will take place Sept. 23rd-25th at the as Jack Pine Studio...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Early fall is an excellent time to plant evergreen trees
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Jeff Turnbull, the owner of Darby Creek Nursery, joined ABC 6/FOX 28 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Micahel at the nursery this week. The garden center is fully stocked with evergreens, and the mums that are brought out every single day are starting to bloom. Turnbull reiterated...
myfox28columbus.com
National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosting special events over 9/11 weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus will be hosting Patriot Day events over the weekend. On Friday, the museum will host the annual Patriot Day Ceremony, honoring those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. The ceremony will...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
myfox28columbus.com
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
myfox28columbus.com
1-year-old dies after being pulled from apartment complex pond in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department's Dive Team pulled a 1-year-old from an apartment complex pond in southeast Columbus Friday afternoon. CFD Dive Team was called to the Hartford On the Lake apartment complex at 3:59 p.m. on the report of a child in a pond, officials say.
myfox28columbus.com
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
myfox28columbus.com
Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
myfox28columbus.com
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio British expats and dual citizens react to Queen Elizabeth II's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is being felt in Central Ohio, home to a number of British expats and those with dual citizenship, including a Columbus couple who worried the monarchy may never be the same. Bridget and John Drewitt have lived in Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The suspect appeared to arrive in a Chrysler 300 with Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Fire Union says it's preparing for Intel, influx of calls to Licking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Since the announcement that Intel would be building in Central Ohio, the area has been flooded with all the changes on the way. Despite the facility landing in Licking County, the Columbus Fire Union is raising concerns about what it means for its department and the city of Columbus.
myfox28columbus.com
New movies debuting including Disney's live action 'Pinocchio' and horror 'Barbarian'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another Film Review Friday on Good Day Columbus. Hope Madden and George Wolf of Maddwolf preview the films from a classic cartoon remake to plenty of horror films. 1. Pinocchio (PG, Disney+) 2. Barbarian (R, Theatres) 3. Saloum (Gateway Film Center) 4. The Blackcoat's...
myfox28columbus.com
Women speak out about safety while running; "Gender or race shouldn't matter"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of local runners honored a mother and teacher who was kidnapped and murdered during her morning jog in Tennessee. It was a memorial run for Eliza Fletcher, a young mother and wife who was abducted and killed last week while on her morning jog in Memphis.
myfox28columbus.com
Johnstown's new Chamber of Commerce welcomes 70 members; Intel will lead to new prospects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel's landing in Licking County has had a major impact on Johnstown families and business owners. That's why the owners of two small businesses on Main Street decided to team up and launch the Johnstown Chamber of Commerce. "Whatever I have to do to help...
myfox28columbus.com
Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
myfox28columbus.com
Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South beats Dublin Scioto 28-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South beat the Dublin Scioto Irish 28-21 after an exciting second half of the game. Westerville was the first to score and kept that momentum going throughout the game. The Wildcats are 3-1 for the season after their win tonight. Dublin Scioto will continue...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Scarlet and Gray are heading into Week 2. No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State at noon at Ohio Stadium. Just a few hours before the game, former buckeye Jimmie Bell talks new defense, Michael Hall Jr., running game and his score prediction. For...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State men's basketball schedule 2022-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men's basketball team has long known its non-conference opponents for this season, but just Thursday learned its Big Ten schedule. The conference released dates and locations for every league team. Below is Ohio State's full schedule. Most tip times are TBD:. (All...
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther asks for patience during process of Donovan Lewis investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down with ABC 6/FOX 28 as the community continues to search for answers during the Donovan Lewis investigation. As emotions remain heavy with some community members, Ginther says there has been progress within Central Ohio. "We have made more reforms in the last few years than any time in our city's history," Ginther said.
