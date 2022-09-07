ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
myfox28columbus.com

4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#What To Do#The Zoo#The Red Pandas
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect caught on camera stealing Dirty Frank's food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Worthington are searching for a suspect caught on camera stealing a Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace food truck. The food truck was stolen at Dirty Frank's commissary near Huntley and Schrock roads. The suspect appeared to arrive in a Chrysler 300 with Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myfox28columbus.com

Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
NEW ALBANY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Friday Night Rivals: Westerville South beats Dublin Scioto 28-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Westerville South beat the Dublin Scioto Irish 28-21 after an exciting second half of the game. Westerville was the first to score and kept that momentum going throughout the game. The Wildcats are 3-1 for the season after their win tonight. Dublin Scioto will continue...
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The Scarlet and Gray are heading into Week 2. No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State at noon at Ohio Stadium. Just a few hours before the game, former buckeye Jimmie Bell talks new defense, Michael Hall Jr., running game and his score prediction. For...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State men's basketball schedule 2022-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men's basketball team has long known its non-conference opponents for this season, but just Thursday learned its Big Ten schedule. The conference released dates and locations for every league team. Below is Ohio State's full schedule. Most tip times are TBD:. (All...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mayor Ginther asks for patience during process of Donovan Lewis investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down with ABC 6/FOX 28 as the community continues to search for answers during the Donovan Lewis investigation. As emotions remain heavy with some community members, Ginther says there has been progress within Central Ohio. "We have made more reforms in the last few years than any time in our city's history," Ginther said.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy