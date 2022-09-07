Read full article on original website
George Bosu, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bosu passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice. He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 13, 1933. George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to the 376th Bombardment Wing 1951-1955. He...
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
Glenn R. Shafer, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn R. Shafer, 77, of Poland, died Saturday morning, September 10, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland. He was born February 22, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph and Rebecca (Stiles) Shafer and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1963...
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist...
Duane E. Miller, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Edie Miller, a man gifted with exquisite penmanship, also enjoyed theology, German hymns, bluegrass and polka music, border collies, gardening and being a dad. A self-taught computer whiz, he could research the heck out of anything and made immaculate Excel. He died September 5,...
Vernon Ostovich, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Ostovich, 93, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Vern was born October 4, 1928 to Joe and Mary Keller Ostovich. He was raised in the...
David Keith Brannan, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Brannan, Sr., 36, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born August 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Randy A. Brannan and Susan R. Moening. Mr. Brannan was self-employed in construction and remodeling for 15 years. He enjoyed...
Carrie Ann Bobbie, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old. Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie. She attended Niles City School System. Ms....
Roberta Jane Javorchik, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jane Javorchik, age 77, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family, at her friend’s home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Jane was born January 12, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James E. and Roberta B. Sample Conn. She was a...
George H. Saare, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Saare, 64, of Mineral Ridge passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. George was born December 17, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of William and Ruth (Pullin) Saare. He was a 1976 graduate of Mineral Ridge High...
Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her daughter Sallie by her side at 11:00 a.m., while under the care of Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 74.
Karen J. (Braem) Hanousek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Hanousek, 83, passed away early Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at Hospice House. A daughter of Paul and Mabel Hoffman Braem, she was born July 24, 1939 in Algoma, Wisconsin and raised in Tigerton, Wisconsin. Karen was a proud graduate of the University...
Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, age 77 of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1945, to the late Delbert Glenn Shaffer, Sr. and Helen Delphine Champlin Shaffer. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence...
Debara Gonsalves Whalen, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Debara Gonsalves Whalen, 74, of Cortland passed away September 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Debara was born on October 16, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Manuel J. and Margaret J. (Sayers) Gonsalves Young. She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in...
LeeAnn May Wallace, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann (May) Wallace, 66, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman. Elizabeth, known to many as LeeAnn was born on September 9, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of James and Nena (Nicodemo) May. A 1973 graduate...
Trudy B. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Trudy B. Scott, 78, of Warren passed away early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. For days, she was surrounded by all those that loved and cared for her. Her family is grateful that she is pain-free for the first time in 50 years, and we are confident she has her dancing shoes on and is celebrating her reunion with her beloved mother, Helen, whom she deeply missed.
Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., 51, formerly of Andover, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born July 3, 1971, in Chardon, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles and Sherry (Norred) Courtney.
Christine Ann McCammon, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Ann McCammon age 66 passed away September 6, 2022, at her home in Beloit surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1956, to the late William and Maxine (Speaks) Burns. Christine was a caring person who took care of her family. She...
Deometric C. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Deometric C. Brown, 60, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mr. Brown was born March 6, 1962 in Campbell, a son of Edgar C. and Cillar G. Sheffield-Brown. He was a Spelling...
Patricia Anne Shasteen, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Anne Shasteen, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Salem Reginal Medical Center in Salem, Ohio. Patricia was born on December 21, 1934 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Denton F. and Mary A. (Urmetz) Votaw. Patricia was a 1952 graduate of Salem...
