CNET

Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025

Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
MotorAuthority

Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995

The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CNET

Razor's New Cargo Scooter Seats 2 Adults

Razor, the scooter company you probably remember from when you were a kid, launched a new electric scooter on Thursday, called the EcoSmart Cargo, according to The Verge. The scooter features a convertible rack system that lets you switch between an adult passenger seat, a basket or a built-in storage compartment.
freightwaves.com

Werner signs for 500 Cummins hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines

Werner Enterprises is spreading its hydrogen bets beyond fuel cells, signing a letter of intent for 500 hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines from Cummins Inc., which is pushing its powertrain-agnostic approach to reducing emissions. It is the third significant sales announcement in two weeks for the Columbus, Indiana-based engine maker. Cummins...
CNET

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Starts Around $37K, Crests $50K Fully Loaded

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch will start at $36,995 (including destination) for the base Core model. The midrange Circuit and limited-production Morizo Edition trims offer more standard equipment, and are priced from $43,995 and $50,995, respectively. The Core will go on sale later this year while the Circuit...
Inyerself

"The Dually" is an Electric Bike With a Little Extra Power!

So many electric bikes are on the market today, making it difficult to sort through the various features and benefits to riders. “The Dually” is one such bike that offers something somewhat unique. This electric bike has an all-wheel drive with dual motors supplying power to both the front and rear tires.
RideApart

Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?

As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
fordauthority.com

All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video

The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
FOXBusiness

Rivian, Mercedes-Benz announce partnership to produce electric vans

Rivian and Mercedes-Benz Vans on Thursday announced plans to launch a partnership to manufacture large electric vans for both automakers. The companies, which signed a memorandum of understanding, plan to form a joint venture to operate a factory to manufacture electric van models, according to a press release from Rivian.
