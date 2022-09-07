ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Abortion Rights Groups Rally at Capitol

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11U8NF_0hldmgyK00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Abortion Rights Groups rallied at the State Capitol on Wednesday, as Lawmakers returned to Richmond to hold a quick session on the State Corporation Commission. The rally was held despite the fact Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) said he had no plans to send down a bill containing restrictions for this session.

Youngkin is supportive of a ban after 15 weeks. However, ever since the Dobbs decision returned abortion rights to state governments, Youngkin has said he is focusing on January. The abortion rights groups pledged to continue lobbying in January as well.

Restrictions in Virginia are possible because while the Senate is Democratically controlled, State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Petersburg) could split off and vote with Republicans. A tie vote would then leave the decision in the hands of Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R).

