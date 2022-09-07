LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season, 0-3 (18-25, 20-25, 25-28) at No. 4 Louisville (6-1). A sound Cardinal defense led to Purdue's lowest hitting % of the season (.189%) while Louisville produced to most efficient offense (.317%) by an opponent since the Spring 2021 season's opening weekend at Wisconsin.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO