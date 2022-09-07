Read full article on original website
Efficient Offense Leads Purdue to Sweep Xavier
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) bounced back in the final match of the Louisville Invitational with their highest hitting % of the season, notching a .422 efficiency in its sweep over Xavier (25-19, 25-17, 25-13). In addition to ranking as the second-most efficient attack % by a...
Boilermakers Blank Indiana State, 56-0
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue's defense forced a fumble on the opening play of the game to set the tone in a 56-0 rout of Indiana State on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The 56-point margin of victory was the largest for Purdue since a 59-point shutout win over Southeast Missouri in 2011.
Purdue Falls 0-3 at No. 4 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season, 0-3 (18-25, 20-25, 25-28) at No. 4 Louisville (6-1). A sound Cardinal defense led to Purdue's lowest hitting % of the season (.189%) while Louisville produced to most efficient offense (.317%) by an opponent since the Spring 2021 season's opening weekend at Wisconsin.
