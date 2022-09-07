Read full article on original website
Related
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – It’s ‘Funny’ That People Are Just Now Realizing My Mask Was Animatronic
For many, Slipknot's video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" clued them in on the animatronic nature of Sid Wilson's former primary mask in the band, but according to Wilson, the animatronic element of the mask which now sits beside him onstage as he dons his latest mask, was always there in the first place, though some are just now figuring that out.
Greta Van Fleet ‘Pretty Far Into’ Next Album, Will Be ‘A Little More Raw’
Greta Van Fleet have really made a name for themselves over the last few years, and are one of the more popular young rock bands on tour nowadays. During a new interview, bassist Sam Kiszka revealed that the band is "pretty far into" their third studio album, and that it'll sound more similar to what they created during their days as a garage band.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
loudersound.com
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb Of God and Nickelback are among the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!. You know it's a mad week for new music when the internet is ablaze with talk about the heavy new Nickelback single. Granted, early suggestions the Canadians had gone full metalcore proved to be false, but the consensus is still that the band are firing on all cylinders with their newest track San Quentin.
RELATED PEOPLE
Corey Taylor Plans to Take Bands That ‘Haven’t Had a Shot’ on Next Solo Tour
Slipknot's The End, So Far will be out at the end of this month, but Corey Taylor is already talking about what his plans are for his second solo album. He doesn't have a timeline for its release just yet, but he intends on bringing bands that "haven't had a shot" out with him when he goes on tour to support it.
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her screaming audition performing Spiritbox's "Holy Roller" took the internet by storm. For her second performance, she didn't stray too far from the path, belting with passion and fury to the Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon hit "Bad Habits" from earlier this year.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
guitar.com
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen nail Hot For Teacher at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert
Despite making a name for himself as part of his own band Mammoth, Wolfgang Van Halen channelled his father’s outstanding stage presence this weekend, playing two Van Halen tracks in tribute to the late Foo Fighters Drummer. Designed to pay homage to Taylor Hawkins who passed away in March,...
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy
The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
loudersound.com
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V
Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
Ozzy Osbourne on the 'uplifting experience' of singing alongside Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne took part in a lengthy conversation with Audacy’s Ryan Castle as The Prince of Darkness released his thirteenth studio album ‘Patient Number 9.’
The Story Behind the Rock + Metal-Loving, Singing Mr. Chicken
Do you ever watch something really funny online and think to yourself, How did someone come up with the idea for this? After stumbling upon Mr. Chicken's Instagram earlier this summer, we had that exact thought. Mr. Chicken is, well, a rubber chicken, and is somewhat of an internet sensation....
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number 9: metal’s greatest icon continues his late-career hot streak
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne enlists an all-star cast for lucky 13th album Patient Number 9
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years
Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return. The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when...
Disney Plus just released a treat for BTS fans
I have a fan of the superstar K-pop group BTS in my household, and — listen, here’s the thing. I was led to believe, earlier this year, that the seven members were taking a short-term hiatus. My wallet, however, would beg to differ, on account of all of the new merch, music, and more that I’ve bought for my BTS fan since that announcement. The wave of new projects and releases has also included the band’s super cute, Animal Crossing-style mobile video game In the SEOM — plus a just-released concert film now available on Disney Plus.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Parkes Stewart is on the “Beat," covering Whispers’ classic
(September 11, 2022) The last time we updated you on Parkes Stewart, the “soulspirational” singer and multi-platinum hit songwriter had released his then-current single “Black Pearl,” which is an ode to women of color around the world. Now, he’s back with his newest single – a cover of a classic Whispers’ hit, “And the Beat Goes On.”
Loudwire
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0