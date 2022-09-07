ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
loudersound.com

The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Ozzy Osbourne, Lamb Of God and Nickelback are among the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!. You know it's a mad week for new music when the internet is ablaze with talk about the heavy new Nickelback single. Granted, early suggestions the Canadians had gone full metalcore proved to be false, but the consensus is still that the band are firing on all cylinders with their newest track San Quentin.
Loudwire

10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member

She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her screaming audition performing Spiritbox's "Holy Roller" took the internet by storm. For her second performance, she didn't stray too far from the path, belting with passion and fury to the Ed Sheeran and Bring Me the Horizon hit "Bad Habits" from earlier this year.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
Loudwire

Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins

The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
Loudwire

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy

The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
loudersound.com

King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V

Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Story Behind the Rock + Metal-Loving, Singing Mr. Chicken

Do you ever watch something really funny online and think to yourself, How did someone come up with the idea for this? After stumbling upon Mr. Chicken's Instagram earlier this summer, we had that exact thought. Mr. Chicken is, well, a rubber chicken, and is somewhat of an internet sensation....
MUSIC
BGR.com

Disney Plus just released a treat for BTS fans

I have a fan of the superstar K-pop group BTS in my household, and — listen, here’s the thing. I was led to believe, earlier this year, that the seven members were taking a short-term hiatus. My wallet, however, would beg to differ, on account of all of the new merch, music, and more that I’ve bought for my BTS fan since that announcement. The wave of new projects and releases has also included the band’s super cute, Animal Crossing-style mobile video game In the SEOM — plus a just-released concert film now available on Disney Plus.
CELL PHONES
soultracks.com

First Listen: Parkes Stewart is on the “Beat," covering Whispers’ classic

(September 11, 2022) The last time we updated you on Parkes Stewart, the “soulspirational” singer and multi-platinum hit songwriter had released his then-current single “Black Pearl,” which is an ode to women of color around the world. Now, he’s back with his newest single – a cover of a classic Whispers’ hit, “And the Beat Goes On.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

