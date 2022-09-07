I have a fan of the superstar K-pop group BTS in my household, and — listen, here’s the thing. I was led to believe, earlier this year, that the seven members were taking a short-term hiatus. My wallet, however, would beg to differ, on account of all of the new merch, music, and more that I’ve bought for my BTS fan since that announcement. The wave of new projects and releases has also included the band’s super cute, Animal Crossing-style mobile video game In the SEOM — plus a just-released concert film now available on Disney Plus.

