Portsmouth Times
Soul Food and Music Fest Planned
The 14th Street Community Center is readying for a fundraiser filled with heritage from the soul this September, with the Annual Soul Food and Music Fest entering its fourth season. “I was helping lead it last year and I think it actually went over super well. The food was amazing,”...
thelevisalazer.com
SPEED REDUCED IN LOUISA FOR FESTIVAL; BIG SHOW GATHERING…
SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 — Speed on Madison Street / KY 3 from end of bridge to railroad tracks, has been reduced from 25 MPH to 15 MPH until Sunday September 11, 2022. Please watch for heavy pedestrian traffic. OVERFLOW PARKING (Green Area) – We have added a over flow...
wymt.com
Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Main Street is filled with moonshine, music, and makers as the city’s newest, growing event kicked off its second year Thursday. “Seems like there’s more and more things like this, where you can get out, local bands get to play, and people that make arts and crafts and moonshine and different things get to show off what they do,” said local musician Kevin Harmon.
Metro News
Kentucky man credits his PFD for saving his life on the Tug Fork River
WILLIAMSON, .W.Va. — Pete Runyon admitted he has been guilty of not wearing his life jacket, but now at age 65, he said it’s rare that he’s on the water fishing without it on. The habit likely saved his life on September 3rd. Pete, who is from...
wymt.com
Police focused on safety ahead of Septemberfest
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The annual Septemberfest in Louisa kicks off Friday and with the talent-filled lineup, organizers expect a large crowd. “I think it’s the opportunity of a lifetime that we got this,” said Pamala Doty, the entertainment chairman of the festival. For the county’s bicentennial...
CASCI to leave Charleston location
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – CASCI, a division of CareFirst Blue Cross BlueShield of Maryland based in Charleston, will leave its Kanawha Boulevard office building by September 30. That is according to a spokeswoman Rebecca Hollamon who says the company will move to a new office location still within Charleston that better aligns with “new standards […]
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
thelevisalazer.com
THE MILLARD COLLEGE RECEIVES $500,000 GRANT FROM APPALACHIAN REGIONAL COMMISSION’S INSPIRE INITIATIVE
The Millard College will partner with Addiction Recovery Care to deliver job training to Kentuckians in recovery from substance use disorders. Louisa, Ky. (September 8, 2022) — The Millard College has been awarded a $500,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission to provide job training, in partnership with Addiction Recovery Care, to Kentuckians in recovery from substance use disorders.
Ironton Tribune
Restaurant with prohibition theme finds home in Ironton
Patties & Pints, a prohibition-themed restaurant with a first location in Portsmouth, is one of the newest additions to Lawrence County restaurants. Located in the former home of The End Zone at 211 Adams St. in Ironton, the eatery has mainly black and white décor related to prohibition across its newly painted walls of the same colors.
Government Technology
West Virginia Utility Proposes Rate Hike to Fund Internet Expansion
(TNS) — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company filed a request Wednesday with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million, effective March 1. If approved, the move...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. RIFFE, CHARLES HUBERT ET AL VS. NAUGLE , SCOTT E. ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH, REBECCA LYNN ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) CHRISTIAN, GYPSY VS. THREE RIVERS...
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
Teacher fired, aide suspended from Cabell County Schools
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night. Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte […]
WSAZ
19 sentenced for their roles in drug trafficking organization
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a lengthy investigation, 19 individuals were sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illegal substances in the Huntington area. Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced today...
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
Mingo County Woman Ordered to Pay Restitution For Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton, was ordered today to pay $46,356 in restitution for theft of government benefits and making materially false statements to federal agents. Cisco was also placed on probation for five years, with the first six months to be served on home detention.
WSAZ
Bridge in Catlettsburg, Kenova area to temporarily close this weekend
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For drivers traveling to and from the Catlettsburg or Kenova area, many depend on the heavily traveled bridge right by the railroad crossing -- part of U.S. 60 that crosses the Big Sandy River. However, if the weather holds up, drivers will have to take a...
