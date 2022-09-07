Read full article on original website
Related
27 First News
Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, Akron, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He...
27 First News
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
27 First News
David Keith Brannan, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Brannan, Sr., 36, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born August 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Randy A. Brannan and Susan R. Moening. Mr. Brannan was self-employed in construction and remodeling for 15 years. He enjoyed...
27 First News
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Gary DeNiro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary DeNiro, 64, of Youngstown, who departed on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He will always be remembered by his son, Michael (Margaret) DeNiro; his three grandchildren, Dominic, Carmen and Julianna DeNiro; his loving partner, Dee Koehler and her children, Robert (Ashley) Koehler and Kara Koehler.
27 First News
Carrie Ann Bobbie, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old. Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie. She attended Niles City School System. Ms....
27 First News
Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., 51, formerly of Andover, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born July 3, 1971, in Chardon, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles and Sherry (Norred) Courtney.
27 First News
Anthony Carpenter, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Carpenter, 96, of Masury, Ohio, passed away late Friday morning, September 9, 2022, in the Lakes at Jefferson. Funeral arrangements will be announced by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Mary Kay Wayland, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wayland, 75, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Assumption Village Nursing Home. She was born September 6, 1946 in East Liverpool, a daughter of William Brooks and Mary Theodoria Baughman Jernigan. Mrs. Wayland was a music teacher for many years at numerous Catholic...
27 First News
Vernon Ostovich, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Ostovich, 93, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Vern was born October 4, 1928 to Joe and Mary Keller Ostovich. He was raised in the...
27 First News
Karen J. (Braem) Hanousek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Hanousek, 83, passed away early Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at Hospice House. A daughter of Paul and Mabel Hoffman Braem, she was born July 24, 1939 in Algoma, Wisconsin and raised in Tigerton, Wisconsin. Karen was a proud graduate of the University...
27 First News
Roberta Jane Javorchik, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jane Javorchik, age 77, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family, at her friend’s home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Jane was born January 12, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James E. and Roberta B. Sample Conn. She was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Christine Ann McCammon, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Ann McCammon age 66 passed away September 6, 2022, at her home in Beloit surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1956, to the late William and Maxine (Speaks) Burns. Christine was a caring person who took care of her family. She...
27 First News
Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peggy Sue” Smith, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with her daughter Sallie by her side at 11:00 a.m., while under the care of Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a period of declining health. She was 74.
27 First News
Deometric C. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Deometric C. Brown, 60, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mr. Brown was born March 6, 1962 in Campbell, a son of Edgar C. and Cillar G. Sheffield-Brown. He was a Spelling...
27 First News
Imonie Theresa Hackett, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms Imonie Theresa Hackett, age 31 of Austintown, Ohio, departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Regency Hospital in Warrenville Heights, Ohio. Imonie was born on March 28, 1991 in Youngstown, Ohio and happened to be the only daughter out of five children...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Trudy B. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Trudy B. Scott, 78, of Warren passed away early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. For days, she was surrounded by all those that loved and cared for her. Her family is grateful that she is pain-free for the first time in 50 years, and we are confident she has her dancing shoes on and is celebrating her reunion with her beloved mother, Helen, whom she deeply missed.
27 First News
Debara Gonsalves Whalen, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Debara Gonsalves Whalen, 74, of Cortland passed away September 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Debara was born on October 16, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Manuel J. and Margaret J. (Sayers) Gonsalves Young. She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in...
27 First News
Sherry I. Carl, Minerva, Ohio
MINERVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry I. Carl passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She was born January 30, 1950. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sherry I Carl, please visit our floral...
27 First News
Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, age 77 of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1945, to the late Delbert Glenn Shaffer, Sr. and Helen Delphine Champlin Shaffer. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence...
Comments / 0