swark.today
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the following appointments:. Caleb Plyler, Hope, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires on March 30, 2025. Reappointment. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the...
swark.today
Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas companies named to Inc. 5000 list
New York-based Inc. magazine recently released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the United States, and 18 Arkansas companies, including 11 in Northwest Arkansas, are on it. The 2022 Inc. 5000 shows Surfco Restoration & Construction in Fayetteville is the fastest-growing company in Northwest Arkansas. Companies...
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
onlyinark.com
Ultimate NWA Fall Color Guide
In October, the hills of Northwest Arkansas are alive with fall colors. Arkansas sees the most significant amount of visitors to experience the changing colors of the Ozark, Boston, and Ouachita mountains. October’s second and third weeks are the prime time to experience peak color. But, Arkansas Parks and Tourism...
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
menastar.com
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
Kait 8
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
KATV
Kicking of the "Natural Character" series with Arkansas Game and Fish
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Trey Reid, Assistant Chief of Communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, explains a new monthly series called "Natural Character." For more information on the Arkansas Game and Fish, click here.
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas to receive $13.5 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Wednesday a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Arkansas will receive $13,553,391.88 over five years as part of the agreement. In addition to the...
