A phone call during Mo Farah's 5,000m second gold-medal triumph at the 2012 Olympics changed everything for Emma Hayes and Chelsea. The following day a meeting was arranged and soon she was appointed manager. In the 10 years since, the club has won five Women's Super League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and reached a Champions League final, building teams featuring some of the world's best players.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO