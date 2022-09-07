ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

West Ham 3-1 FCSB: Hammers come from behind to claim victory in Europa Conference League opener

West Ham overturned a first-half deficit to beat FCSB 3-1 as goals from Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri and Michail Antonio proved decisive. The crowd inside the London Stadium paid a moving tribute to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, during a minute's silence observed before West Ham's first Europa Conference League tie of the new campaign.
SkySports

Emma Hayes exclusive: Chelsea manager on 10 years at club and preparing for best Women's Super League season yet

A phone call during Mo Farah's 5,000m second gold-medal triumph at the 2012 Olympics changed everything for Emma Hayes and Chelsea. The following day a meeting was arranged and soon she was appointed manager. In the 10 years since, the club has won five Women's Super League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and reached a Champions League final, building teams featuring some of the world's best players.
SkySports

Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad: Controversial penalty gives visitors victory in Europa League opener

Real Sociedad ended Manchester United's four-game winning run as a controversial penalty gave them a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Europa League. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the evening, both sets of players wore black armbands and a minute's silence was impeccably observed by all those inside the ground ahead of kick-off.
SkySports

Super League: Tony Smith named as new Hull FC head coach

The 55-year-old was most recently in charge of the Black and Whites' cross-city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers, leaving them in July after three years at the helm - having previously announced he would be stepping down at the Robins at the end of the 2022 Betfred Super League season. But...
SkySports

Italian GP: Carlos Sainz completes Ferrari practice double at Monza

F1, taking place this weekend at Monza, held a minute's silence moments before Friday's first session began, which was impeccably observed by drivers and teams in the pit lane and was followed by a short applause. There have also been tributes to The Queen on many of the cars, and...
