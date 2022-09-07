Read full article on original website
Which Premier League and EFL games have been postponed following the Queen's death?
Which games across Britain have been postponed following the Queen's death, as the country enters a period of national mourning?. The FA and the Scottish FA confirmed that all football fixtures have been called off this weekend. The sporting bodies said announcements on further fixtures, including next week's midweek EFL...
Bayern Munich: Mathys Tel becomes club's youngest scorer but Stuttgart claim late draw - European round-up
Bayern Munich conceded a stoppage-time equaliser through VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy's from the penalty spot for a 2-2 on Saturday, the champions' third consecutive Bundesliga draw. It started well for Bayern, who face Barcelona in the Champions League group stage next week, with forward Mathys Tel scoring their opener...
Queen Elizabeth II's death: How the world of football paid tribute to The Queen
She was a wonderful monarch but an exceptional person. The words of Leah Williamson as the England Women captain joined those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Football paused this weekend, but it has not stopped the tributes pouring in to the Queen...
West Ham 3-1 FCSB: Hammers come from behind to claim victory in Europa Conference League opener
West Ham overturned a first-half deficit to beat FCSB 3-1 as goals from Jarrod Bowen, Emerson Palmieri and Michail Antonio proved decisive. The crowd inside the London Stadium paid a moving tribute to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, during a minute's silence observed before West Ham's first Europa Conference League tie of the new campaign.
Queen Elizabeth II's death: The postponements and changes which will take place to scheduled sport
The Premier League and EFL have announced all games across English football's top-four tiers will be postponed this weekend as changes are made to scheduled sport following the death of Queen Elizabeth II... Football. Confirmation came through on Friday morning that the entire weekend's Premier League and EFL schedule was...
FC Zurich 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners earn winning start to Europa League campaign as Marquinhos marks debut with a goal
Arsenal got their Europa League campaign off to a positive start with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich on Wednesday evening, with the players mourning the passing of The Queen with a minute's silence before the start of the second period. The Gunners started slowly but gradually came into the...
Emma Hayes exclusive: Chelsea manager on 10 years at club and preparing for best Women's Super League season yet
A phone call during Mo Farah's 5,000m second gold-medal triumph at the 2012 Olympics changed everything for Emma Hayes and Chelsea. The following day a meeting was arranged and soon she was appointed manager. In the 10 years since, the club has won five Women's Super League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and reached a Champions League final, building teams featuring some of the world's best players.
England vs South Africa, BMW PGA Championship, Super League and Premiership Rugby to resume after Queen's death
The first day of England's deciding Test match against South Africa was rained off on Thursday, with Friday's play postponed as a mark of respect following Buckingham Palace's announcement. Play is now set to resume on Saturday with the ECB confirming a three-day Test match finishing on Monday. England Women's...
Nat Sciver withdraws from England Women's Vitality IT20 Series against India to focus on her mental health
Amy Jones will take over the captaincy in Sciver's absence, and a replacement player will be named in the squad ahead of the second Vitality IT20 at Derby. Sciver said: "I've played a lot of cricket over the last nine months and I am very emotionally fatigued. "Elite sport demands...
England edge ahead of South Africa as 17 wickets fall on day three of third Test at the Kia Oval
A remarkable morning at the Kia Oval began with a poignant tribute to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Once play began, England's seamers quickly found their rhythm as six wickets went down in the first 12 overs and, despite a little resistance from the lower order, the Proteas were all out midway through the afternoon session.
Ben Stokes: England played in honour of incredibly inspirational Queen; Stuart Broad: Felt like celebration of Queen's life
The decisive third Test between England vs South Africa got under way on day three on Saturday, with players and supporters observing an immaculate minute's silence in honour of The Queen. Ahead of the start of play, tributes at the Kia Oval included a guard of honour, a minute's silence...
Queen's funeral date confirmed for September 19: What does it mean for sport?
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11am, it has been announced. It means that all horse racing, which is the only major sport in the UK due to take place on that date, has been postponed. Government advice to...
England Women vs India Women: Sarah Glenn and Sophia Dunkley star to lead England to nine-wicket victory in first IT20
India lost the toss and were sent out to bat in tough conditions as spinner Glenn amassed career-best figures of 4-23 while tail-ender Deepti Sharma top-scored with an unbeaten 29 to leave the visitors 132-7 after their allotted overs. Dunkley made light work of the run chase after an early...
Hearts 0-4 Istanbul Basaksehir: Scottish club make nightmare return after 18-year European absence
Hearts were heavily beaten 4-0 by on-form Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in their opening Europa Conference League match at Tynecastle. A minute's silence at the start of the second half was held after news emerged of the Queen's death. The Scottish Premiership club, competing in European group-stage football for the...
Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad: Controversial penalty gives visitors victory in Europa League opener
Real Sociedad ended Manchester United's four-game winning run as a controversial penalty gave them a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Europa League. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the evening, both sets of players wore black armbands and a minute's silence was impeccably observed by all those inside the ground ahead of kick-off.
Super League: Tony Smith named as new Hull FC head coach
The 55-year-old was most recently in charge of the Black and Whites' cross-city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers, leaving them in July after three years at the helm - having previously announced he would be stepping down at the Robins at the end of the 2022 Betfred Super League season. But...
Italian GP: Carlos Sainz completes Ferrari practice double at Monza
F1, taking place this weekend at Monza, held a minute's silence moments before Friday's first session began, which was impeccably observed by drivers and teams in the pit lane and was followed by a short applause. There have also been tributes to The Queen on many of the cars, and...
