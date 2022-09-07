ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police look for person of interest in alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a person of interest after a 12-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted on Saturday in Franklinton.

Police said that on Sunday, the 12-year-old told police she was sexually assaulted near West Broad Street and Dakota Avenue on Sept. 3 at 3 a.m.

In a media release, Columbus police released photos of a person of interest, believed to be a man in his 20s. Photos of him can be seen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgqnS_0hldkjY500
Columbus police are looking for a person of interest after a 12-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted on Saturday in Franklinton. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4749 or contact the Sexual Abuse Unit at 614-722-8274.

