Police look for person of interest in alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a person of interest after a 12-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted on Saturday in Franklinton.
Police said that on Sunday, the 12-year-old told police she was sexually assaulted near West Broad Street and Dakota Avenue on Sept. 3 at 3 a.m.
In a media release, Columbus police released photos of a person of interest, believed to be a man in his 20s. Photos of him can be seen below.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4749 or contact the Sexual Abuse Unit at 614-722-8274.
