kswo.com
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
newschannel6now.com
DPS: College student killed in Young County crash identified
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials and family members have identified the college student killed Wednesday in a crash south of Graham. DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said 20-year-old Elio Gutierrez of Graham was killed when his Ford F-150 crossed the center line on a curve and hit another pickup head on.
Woman charged with frying pot assault of elderly man
Wichita Falls police arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted her elderly father.
Two arrested for fentanyl-related murder in Wichita Falls
This now makes three murder arrests in two weeks for fentanyl-related deaths in Wichita Falls.
Mohawk hair leads to arrest of porch pirate suspect
Police say the arrest of a man accused of multiple thefts of packages off of Wichita Falls porches has cleared at least 4 thefts in August, recorded on door Ring cameras.
‘A ticking time bomb’: Fire chief seeks safety changes for dangerous Eastland County road
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- As travelers enter Desdemona Texas on FM 8, a particularly steep curve with little signage has caused more than its share of rollover wrecks. Desdemona Fire Chief Johnny Hart says he and his crew respond to multiple wrecks a year in that one location. “At least two or three times a year […]
Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police release veteran officer
The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
newschannel6now.com
Health district reports two COVID-related deaths for week of Sept. 9
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported two new deaths, 185 cases and 201 recoveries on Friday, Sept. 9. Three Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. 600 total COVID-related deaths have been reported in Wichita County since the beginning of the pandemic.
newschannel6now.com
Fall-Like Front is Almost Here
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday will be another warm but nice day across the area with afternoon highs back in the lower 90s. Our fall-like front arrives Saturday night with north winds behind it and a very small mention of an isolated shower or two. Sunday will be a lot cooler with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. We’ll possibly drop into the 50s by Monday morning. We’ll warm back up into the 90s by Tuesday of next week.
Details released on threats against Windthorst ISD
The reporting party said they attempted to take a screenshot of the status, but said the post was deleted and the account the post came from was deactivated.
newschannel6now.com
Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law
The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
Patties for Addie raises more than $10,000 for Iowa Park girl
Thanks to community members, 14-year-old Addie Myers from Iowa Park girl can rest a little easier knowing that she has $10,000 to go toward medical bills and other expenses.
newschannel6now.com
HIGHLIGHTS - Blitz on 6 - week 3
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from high school football!. Wichita Christian 1 @ Bethesda Christian 0 (Forfeit)
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
newschannel6now.com
A cold front will arrive Sunday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 91 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies.
The Community News
How the Dean Ranch sale developed
We gained respect because we knew our business. And we knew the business model. We knew it would work out here and we had the connections to the local community and the local people.”. The recent sale of the Dean Ranch was big news not only in east Parker County,...
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investment made by the citizens and City of Wichita Falls in 2014 is paying off. City officials said the Indirect Reuse Project (IPR) system has kept us from entering stage one of the drought plan. Eight years ago, taxpayers in Wichita Falls saw their...
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
