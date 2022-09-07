ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young County, TX

kswo.com

One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

DPS: College student killed in Young County crash identified

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Public Safety officials and family members have identified the college student killed Wednesday in a crash south of Graham. DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing said 20-year-old Elio Gutierrez of Graham was killed when his Ford F-150 crossed the center line on a curve and hit another pickup head on.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Police release veteran officer

The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
BOWIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Health district reports two COVID-related deaths for week of Sept. 9

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported two new deaths, 185 cases and 201 recoveries on Friday, Sept. 9. Three Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. 600 total COVID-related deaths have been reported in Wichita County since the beginning of the pandemic.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fall-Like Front is Almost Here

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday will be another warm but nice day across the area with afternoon highs back in the lower 90s. Our fall-like front arrives Saturday night with north winds behind it and a very small mention of an isolated shower or two. Sunday will be a lot cooler with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. We’ll possibly drop into the 50s by Monday morning. We’ll warm back up into the 90s by Tuesday of next week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law

The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

A cold front will arrive Sunday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 91 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Community News

How the Dean Ranch sale developed

We gained respect because we knew our business. And we knew the business model. We knew it would work out here and we had the connections to the local community and the local people.”. The recent sale of the Dean Ranch was big news not only in east Parker County,...
ALEDO, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investment made by the citizens and City of Wichita Falls in 2014 is paying off. City officials said the Indirect Reuse Project (IPR) system has kept us from entering stage one of the drought plan. Eight years ago, taxpayers in Wichita Falls saw their...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

