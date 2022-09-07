ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s Richard Childress Racing deal ‘not done’

Kyle Busch is set to move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, though the deal is “not done”. According to a report from The Athletic, Kyle Busch is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years and join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
NASCAR, NBC blunder ending of Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Motor Speedway was over — until it wasn't. After rain surrounded the track, it seemed the rain would continue to pour down. This doubt led NBC to prematurely call the race, handing JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson the victory. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass covered the event and the miscommunication that ensued.
Gragson wins rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race’s first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage. “We did our job,” Gragson said. “I know rain-shortened races get kind of overlooked, but we weren’t in contention and we put ourselves in contention when the time was right. I think that’s the most important thing, We were able to pull it out.” After some back-and-forth, NASCAR called the race official. Gragson won for the 10th time in the series, fifth time this season and second straight week after a dramatic victory at Darlington. Before Saturday, Kansas Speedway was the only track where he failed to record a top-10 finish.
Noah Gragson outlasts rain, Justin Allgaier to win NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

Kyle Busch still seeking on-track success, job for 2023

It didn’t seem much could still go wrong this year for Kyle Busch until his engine blew with 22 laps remaining in NASCAR’s opening playoff race. Busch had dominated at Darlington Raceway and led a race-high 155 laps for what should have been a much needed victory. He’s had a crummy season and the 10-race playoff stretch is probably the final days of his career with Joe Gibbs Racing. The only active driver with multiple titles has not been able to come to terms on a new contract at Gibbs, where he’s driven since 2008 and won two Cup titles while also building Toyota’s most successful truck team. M&M Mars is leaving NASCAR at the end of the year and JGR has been unable to find a replacement sponsor for Busch, who has offered to drive below his market value to get a deal completed. And so this year had already been pretty lousy before his engine blew Sunday night while leading under caution. Instead of a victory that would have automatically advanced him into the second round, Busch finished 30th and remained 11th in the playoff standings.
Kansas Xfinity Series race results, driver points

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Noah Gragson scored his fifth Xfinity victory of the season, winning Saturday’s rain-shortened race at Kansas Speedway. Gragson held off the field on a two-lap shootout to the end of the second stage before rain led to the race being stopped. With the race having reached the end of the second stage, it was considered an official event.
NHRA Champion Antron Brown Warns Congress That Motorsports Is At Risk

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Just days after winning the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals Top Fuel Race in Indianapolis, Ind., Antron Brown made his way to Washington, D.C., to urge Congress to pass the SEMA-supported Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the three-time Top Fuel world champion who began his racing career nearly 40 years ago appeared before Congress to share personal stories about the need for federal law to protect grassroots racing and tens of thousands of jobs in the motorsports parts industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005405/en/ NHRA driver Antron Brown advocates for the motorsports industry by testifying before the U.S. Committee on Environment and Public Works in Washington, D.C., on September 7, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
