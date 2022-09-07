It didn’t seem much could still go wrong this year for Kyle Busch until his engine blew with 22 laps remaining in NASCAR’s opening playoff race. Busch had dominated at Darlington Raceway and led a race-high 155 laps for what should have been a much needed victory. He’s had a crummy season and the 10-race playoff stretch is probably the final days of his career with Joe Gibbs Racing. The only active driver with multiple titles has not been able to come to terms on a new contract at Gibbs, where he’s driven since 2008 and won two Cup titles while also building Toyota’s most successful truck team. M&M Mars is leaving NASCAR at the end of the year and JGR has been unable to find a replacement sponsor for Busch, who has offered to drive below his market value to get a deal completed. And so this year had already been pretty lousy before his engine blew Sunday night while leading under caution. Instead of a victory that would have automatically advanced him into the second round, Busch finished 30th and remained 11th in the playoff standings.

