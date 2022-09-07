UPDATE: Missing man last seen leaving Alderson Broaddus University found

UPDATE SEPT. 7, 2 P.M.:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office said Loring has been found.

ORIGINAL, SEPT. 7, 12:08 P.M.:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who is in need of medical attention and who was last seen at Alderson Broaddus University is missing and may be attempting to walk to Pennsylvania, according to the Philippi Police Department.

The police department posted on its official Facebook page that Noah Loring, 22, suffers from bipolar II and mania, and is in a manic state. He was last seen leaving the university in an unknown direction at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the post.

Loring was described by the Philippi Police Department as 5’09” with a pierced nose and pierced ears.

Philippi police advised anyone who sees Loring to call 911 immediately, not to approach him.

