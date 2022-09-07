ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

UPDATE: Missing man last seen leaving Alderson Broaddus University found

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnDvf_0hldkIua00

UPDATE SEPT. 7, 2 P.M.:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office said Loring has been found.

ORIGINAL, SEPT. 7, 12:08 P.M.:

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who is in need of medical attention and who was last seen at Alderson Broaddus University is missing and may be attempting to walk to Pennsylvania, according to the Philippi Police Department.

The police department posted on its official Facebook page that Noah Loring, 22, suffers from bipolar II and mania, and is in a manic state. He was last seen leaving the university in an unknown direction at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the post.

Officials searching for missing teen in Taylor County

Loring was described by the Philippi Police Department as 5’09” with a pierced nose and pierced ears.

Philippi police advised anyone who sees Loring to call 911 immediately, not to approach him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

At least one shot and injured in Marion County

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
CAROLINA, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philippi, WV
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Philippi, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Philippi, WV
City
Alderson, WV
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

DUI simulator stops in Webster County

COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Webster County students are learning about the dangers of drinking and driving with virtual reality. The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration brought its DUI simulator to Webster County High School Thursday. Drivers’ education students as well as juniors and seniors who are getting or already have their driver’s license had […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
beavercountyradio.com

West Virginia Man Arrested Following Greene Township Accident

(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) PA State Police responded to an accident on Route 30 in a construction zone in Greene Township on Saturday , August 27, 2022. Upon arrival it was determined that Jason W. Ford, 36 of New Cumberland, West Virginia was highly intoxicated and drove through the inactive construction zone, striking a dirt embankment. He wasn’t injured and refused chemical testing for alcohol impairment. He was released to his mother, and charges are pending.
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Metro News

Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker saw human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says a hiker found the remains off the Mont Chateau Trail. Deputies responded to the area and confirmed human remains in the area.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Art project encourages racial understanding in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Listening for Racial Understanding art project is being displayed at the Morgantown Public Library. The opening event for the display was held on September 9 and at 6 p.m. Officials said 46 people had been brought together to have conversations, using prompts that inspired them to have open and empathetic […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy