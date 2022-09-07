Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pine Bluff police: Man arrested in Christmas club killing after brief chase
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a man accused of a 2021 Christmas killing after a brief chase Thursday.
Little Rock police investigate Little Rock homicide that left one dead, multiple injured
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of September 9, Little Rock police responded to a shot spotter activating near S. Van Buren Street. While responding to the call, several calls were made reporting another shooting incident near 10th Street and Jonesboro. One victim, later identified as 18-year-old Aukemian...
KATV
A man is in critical condition after entering the wrong apartment Saturday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a shooting incident where a man walked into the wrong apartment and was nearly shot to death Saturday morning. At around 3:12 a.m., responded to the Canopy Apartments after a call from a man who said he believed his uncle was shot while walking into the wrong apartment.
Off-duty police officer springs into action to save family from car accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Forrest City woman
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 64-year-old Mary Louise Walker. According to reports, Walker was last seen near the ABC School on Dooley St in Forrest City on the morning of August 28. The family states that she has...
LRPD: Two dead, investigation underway after shooting Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Two people are dead after an apparent shooting at a home in the 3200 block of South Louisiana Street, according to officials with the Little Rock Police Department.
swark.today
Mother & child wounded in midday Little Rock Interstate shooting incident
Kenya Mitchell, 20, of Little Rock and her 2 year-old son were wounded by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 430 near Stagecoach Road about noon today. Both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what were reported to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
KATV
1 dead, several injured in multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A multiple-boat crash resulted in one person's death on Beaver Lake Friday night. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, two boats were involved in a crash. An official at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the navigation lights were not working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas State Police: Davis Jones case still under investigation
Investigation into an August shooting spree is ongoing.
Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas
A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
KATV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
Arkansas State Police: mother and 2-year-old son injured in shooting on I-430
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they say two people were injured in a shooting near Interstate 430.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
1 dead after Friday night shooting in Little Rock; 4 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting in Little Rock, police said on social media. According to police, detectives responded to a shooting just south of Interstate 630 at the intersection of East Jonesboro Drive and West 10th Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Ashtyn Robinson was last seen in Little Rock on August 23. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please call Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016,...
Little Rock woman arrested in connection to daughter’s death
Little Rock police are looking for a woman connected to the death of her daughter.
NLRPD cold case detectives, family members searching for answers three years after unsolved killing
A family and North Little Rock Police are fighting for answers more than three years after a man was shot and killed in his home.
KATV
3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash
An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
Comments / 0