Stuttgart, AR

Arkansas Crime & Safety
Stuttgart, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Stuttgart, AR
The Exponent

Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas

A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

1 dead after Friday night shooting in Little Rock; 4 others injured

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting in Little Rock, police said on social media. According to police, detectives responded to a shooting just south of Interstate 630 at the intersection of East Jonesboro Drive and West 10th Street shortly before 9:45 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Ashtyn Robinson was last seen in Little Rock on August 23. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please call Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man

A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Humphrey woman killed in Hwy 165 crash

An Humphrey woman was killed Friday evening on U.S. Highway 165 south of Lodges Corner between Stuttgart and DeWitt. Arkansas State Police say 23-year-old Courtney Lee of Humphrey was traveling south on Hwy 165 near Phelps Road at approximately 5:18 p.m. when her 2014 Nissan crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Jerry Wilson, 60, of Little Rock, traveling in the northbound lane.
HUMPHREY, AR

