Beaver County, PA

Explainer: Here’s what to know as Shell’s new plant in Beaver County nears completion

WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — After more than a decade in development, the Shell Polymers petrochemical plant in Beaver County is poised to begin producing plastics products any day now.

The company has said for months that it expected to begin commercial production sometime by the end of the year and possibly the early fall, which looks more likely now that the plant and its components have or soon will have completed the requisite safety checks.

