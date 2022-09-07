ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young County, TX

One dead, one hospitalized in Young County head-on crash

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

YOUNG COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — An early morning wreck in Young County on Wednesday claimed the life of one and seriously injures another.

According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, on Highway 16, south of Graham in Young County.

Sgt. Buesing said the crash involved two vehicles, each with one occupant. He said the crash was a head-on collision between the vehicles.

Sgt. Buesing said one fatality has been confirmed. He said the other driver was transported to a hospital in Graham by local EMS, then airlifted to a hospital in Dallas with serious injuries.

The identities of the deceased and the injured driver have not been confirmed at this time.

While information is limited at this time, Sgt. Buesing said more details will be released as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

