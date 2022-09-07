Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Re-watch Paul McCartney, Elton John, Robbie Williams and more play at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert
Footage of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012, which featured live performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John and Robbie Williams, has started to recirculate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The UK’s longest-reigning monarch passed away yesterday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in...
NME
Paul McCartney recalls first time meeting “down to earth” Queen
Paul McCartney recalled the first time he met Queen Elizabeth II when he was 10 years old in an interview in 2021. The Queen died yesterday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate, aged 96, bringing her 70-year reign to an end. McCartney shared the memory of his first meeting with...
NME
Watch Pearl Jam cover The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the Queen
Pearl Jam covered The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto last night (September 8) to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate. She was 96 years old. While performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena...
NME
Mercury Prize 2022 ceremony postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II
This year’s Mercury Prize ceremony has been postponed following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II died this afternoon (September 8). The red carpet for the event had previously been cancelled after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and had “recommended she remain under medical supervision”.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Blood Orange shares new single ‘Jesus Freak Lighter’, announces upcoming ‘Four Songs’ EP
Blood Orange has announced a new EP titled ‘Four Songs’ that is set to arrive later this month. Upon its release on September 16, ‘Four Songs’ will mark Blood Orange’s — real name Dev Hynes — first project with his new label, RCA Records. Contributors on the forthcoming EP include Eva Tolkin, Erika de Casier and Brooklyn singer-songwriter Ian Isiah.
NME
‘The Crown’ will likely “stop filming out of respect” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Netflix series The Crown will likely pause production of its sixth season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022). “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” The Royal Family said in a statement.
NME
Entertainment world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes have started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (September 8). In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King...
NME
Watch The Strokes play ‘Modern Age’ during intimate New York City Fashion Week gig
The Strokes played an intimate gig at The Glasshouse in Chelsea last night (September 8), as part of a New York Fashion Week kick-off event for designer Heron Preston and Bose. Watch moments from the show and view the setlist below. Following a DJ set by Preston, the Manhattan band...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Julian Lennon: Jude review – still a pale imitation of his father
In 1985, when Julian Lennon was at his commercial peak, Spitting Image cruelly but accurately mocked his style: “Imagine I’m my father/ It isn’t hard to do/ I sing exactly like him/ And I look just like him too.” Four decades on, he’s hardly making much more of an effort to distance himself from the obvious comparisons by calling his first album of early 70s-esque Johnisms in 11 years Jude.
NME
Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty
“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
NME
PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection
PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
NME
Maxïmo Park recruit Du Blonde for new single ‘Merging Into You’
Maxïmo Park have shared a new single called ‘Merging Into You’, which features Du Blonde on vocals – check it out below. The new track is part of a AA-side single also featuring recent track ‘Great Art’, which was released back in March of this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Here’s how the TV schedule has changed following the Queen’s death
BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all announced changes to their TV schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8), as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement read.
NME
Watch Wet Leg cover Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in Live Lounge
Wet Leg covered Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch the duo put their spin on the hit track below. ‘Bad Habit’ is featured on Lacy’s second album ‘Gemini Rights’, which was released in July of this year. The Isle Of Wight duo also performed their own track ‘Wet Dream’ while at the BBC studio. Earlier this year, Harry Styles covered the track during his Live Lounge appearance.
Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves Balmoral, en route to Windsor
A bittersweet homecoming. The body of the late Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral on Sunday, marking the beginning of a nine-day farewell journey to her final resting place in Windsor. Her Majesty’s body left the Scottish castle at 10 a.m. local time and was slowly driven 175 miles to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse. Onlookers lined the streets of the Scottish town, watching in silence as the hearse passed. “A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time,” First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted Sunday. “Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will...
NME
Jonny Greenwood reacts to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’
Jonny Greenwood has responded to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. The Scottish comedian shared a snippet of his cover on Twitter earlier this week (September 7), re-working the band’s 1992 debut single into a synth-heavy but solemn ditty. Responding on Twitter, Greenwood said: “There’s still...
Disney Plus just released a treat for BTS fans
I have a fan of the superstar K-pop group BTS in my household, and — listen, here’s the thing. I was led to believe, earlier this year, that the seven members were taking a short-term hiatus. My wallet, however, would beg to differ, on account of all of the new merch, music, and more that I’ve bought for my BTS fan since that announcement. The wave of new projects and releases has also included the band’s super cute, Animal Crossing-style mobile video game In the SEOM — plus a just-released concert film now available on Disney Plus.
NME
‘Steelrising’ review: les fleurs du meh
Steelrising is Spiders’ latest action RPG, taking the tried-and-tested soulslike formula and bringing it to life with the trappings of the French Revolution and killer steampunk robots. You could argue that it gets the most important thing right. Combat – that is, the act of hitting an enemy with a thing and then getting out of the way of its counterattack – feels and looks great here. It’s just everything surrounding it that’s the issue.
NME
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
NME
Taylor Swift wants to direct films with “human stories about human emotion”
Taylor Swift has shared her ambition to direct films with “human stories about human emotion” during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The star took part in an In Conversation panel at the festival yesterday (September 9) and screened her debut short film, All Too Well, on 35mm.
