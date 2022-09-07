ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NME

Watch Pearl Jam cover The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the Queen

Pearl Jam covered The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto last night (September 8) to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate. She was 96 years old. While performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena...
NME

Mercury Prize 2022 ceremony postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

This year’s Mercury Prize ceremony has been postponed following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II died this afternoon (September 8). The red carpet for the event had previously been cancelled after Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and had “recommended she remain under medical supervision”.
NME

Entertainment world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (September 8). In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King...
The Guardian

Julian Lennon: Jude review – still a pale imitation of his father

In 1985, when Julian Lennon was at his commercial peak, Spitting Image cruelly but accurately mocked his style: “Imagine I’m my father/ It isn’t hard to do/ I sing exactly like him/ And I look just like him too.” Four decades on, he’s hardly making much more of an effort to distance himself from the obvious comparisons by calling his first album of early 70s-esque Johnisms in 11 years Jude.
NME

Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty

“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
NME

PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection

PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
NME

Maxïmo Park recruit Du Blonde for new single ‘Merging Into You’

Maxïmo Park have shared a new single called ‘Merging Into You’, which features Du Blonde on vocals – check it out below. The new track is part of a AA-side single also featuring recent track ‘Great Art’, which was released back in March of this year.
NME

Here’s how the TV schedule has changed following the Queen’s death

BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all announced changes to their TV schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8), as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement read.
NME

Watch Wet Leg cover Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in Live Lounge

Wet Leg covered Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch the duo put their spin on the hit track below. ‘Bad Habit’ is featured on Lacy’s second album ‘Gemini Rights’, which was released in July of this year. The Isle Of Wight duo also performed their own track ‘Wet Dream’ while at the BBC studio. Earlier this year, Harry Styles covered the track during his Live Lounge appearance.
Page Six

Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves Balmoral, en route to Windsor

A bittersweet homecoming. The body of the late Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral on Sunday, marking the beginning of a nine-day farewell journey to her final resting place in Windsor. Her Majesty’s body left the Scottish castle at 10 a.m. local time and was slowly driven 175 miles to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse. Onlookers lined the streets of the Scottish town, watching in silence as the hearse passed. “A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time,” First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted Sunday. “Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will...
NME

Jonny Greenwood reacts to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Jonny Greenwood has responded to Limmy’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. The Scottish comedian shared a snippet of his cover on Twitter earlier this week (September 7), re-working the band’s 1992 debut single into a synth-heavy but solemn ditty. Responding on Twitter, Greenwood said: “There’s still...
BGR.com

Disney Plus just released a treat for BTS fans

I have a fan of the superstar K-pop group BTS in my household, and — listen, here’s the thing. I was led to believe, earlier this year, that the seven members were taking a short-term hiatus. My wallet, however, would beg to differ, on account of all of the new merch, music, and more that I’ve bought for my BTS fan since that announcement. The wave of new projects and releases has also included the band’s super cute, Animal Crossing-style mobile video game In the SEOM — plus a just-released concert film now available on Disney Plus.
NME

‘Steelrising’ review: les fleurs du meh

Steelrising is Spiders’ latest action RPG, taking the tried-and-tested soulslike formula and bringing it to life with the trappings of the French Revolution and killer steampunk robots. You could argue that it gets the most important thing right. Combat – that is, the act of hitting an enemy with a thing and then getting out of the way of its counterattack – feels and looks great here. It’s just everything surrounding it that’s the issue.
NME

‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
NME

Taylor Swift wants to direct films with “human stories about human emotion”

Taylor Swift has shared her ambition to direct films with “human stories about human emotion” during an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The star took part in an In Conversation panel at the festival yesterday (September 9) and screened her debut short film, All Too Well, on 35mm.
