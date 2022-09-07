Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota NCS Kansas Quotes -- Denny Hamlin
DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Acumatica Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. “We really kind of have a great baseline for a setup. Even though we switched cars, it seems like we kind of figured out what I like at this track and the team has brought fast cars each time. It should be in our wheelhouse this weekend.”
Governor Cooper Joins Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR Officials to Announce that North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
During the 75th season of NASCAR, the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race will be held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Governor Roy Cooper, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and other officials from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports announced today. “Motorsports are critical to North Carolina’s history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped...
Florida Finishes 1st As "State With Most NASCAR DNFs Per Race"
The NASCAR Cup Series is in full swing as the calendar flips to the next Round of 16 in the Playoffs about to start at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon. NBC Sports reported in August that DNFs are up 55.6% through the first 23 races in 2022 compared to in 2021. Due to the amount of DNFs, we wanted to look at what states have the most DNFs per NASCAR race since 2019.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0