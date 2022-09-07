The NASCAR Cup Series is in full swing as the calendar flips to the next Round of 16 in the Playoffs about to start at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon. NBC Sports reported in August that DNFs are up 55.6% through the first 23 races in 2022 compared to in 2021. Due to the amount of DNFs, we wanted to look at what states have the most DNFs per NASCAR race since 2019.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO