'Talisman' author Peter Straub dies at 79: 'The smartest and most fun person'
Author Peter Straub, best known for his popular horror and supernatural novels including "The Talisman" cowritten with Stephen King, has died at 79.
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
Marsha Hunt, '40s star and blacklist victim, dies at 104
TORONTO (AP) — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows, died Wednesday at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, said Roger Memos, the writer-director of the 2015 documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity.” A Chicago native, she arrived in Hollywood in 1935 and over the next 15 years appeared in dozens of films, from the Preston Sturges comedy “Easy Living” to the adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” that starred Olivier and Greer Garson. She was well under 40 when MGM named her “Hollywood’s Youngest Character Actress.” And by the early 1950s, she was enough of a star to appear on the cover of Life magazine and seem set to thrive in the new medium of television when suddenly “the work dried up,” she recalled in 1996.
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104. She died Wednesday of natural causes at her Sherman Oaks home, where she had lived since 1946, Roger C. Memos — writer-director of the documentary Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity — told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85Gary Nelson, Director of 'Freaky Friday,' 'The Black Hole' and 'Get Smart,' Dies at 87Queen...
Bo Brundin, Swedish Actor in ‘The Great Waldo Pepper,’ Dies at 85
Bo Brundin, a Swedish actor who was best known for starring as a German war pilot opposite Robert Redford in “The Great Waldo Pepper” in 1975, died on Sept. 4 in his hometown of Uppsala, Sweden, Variety has confirmed. He was 85. In “The Great Waldo Pepper,” Burdin played Ernst Kessler, a famous German pilot who is hired by film producers as a flying consultant. Toward the end of the film as Redford’s Waldo Pepper and Brundin’s Kessler are filming a wartime duel, the two begin actually dogfighting with sincerity and Kessler surrenders as the two salute each other and fly...
Why Is the Casting for 'The Rings of Power' Causing Controversy?
Wait, why is a fantasy show about elves, dwarves, and evil orcs causing major controversy on the internet? Is it because The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show ever made? Are fans upset over plot changes made from J.R.R. Tolkien's novels? The fact that Princess Disa's (Sophia Nomvete) beard isn't as prominent as her male dwarf counterparts'?
Jurnee Smollett Remembers Michael K. Williams on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death
Jurnee Smollett is remembering her close friend and former co-star, Michael K. Williams, on the first anniversary of his death. The Lovecraft Country star died of an accidental drug overdose last year. "I really thought I'd get through this day fine. Thought if I kept my head down and focused...
Speak No Evil review: the horror of holding your tongue
Horror movies, even the very good ones, have a way of turning their audiences into backseat survivors: “Get out of the house already!” we scream at characters too stubborn or stupid to acknowledge the warning signs around them. It can be part of the communal fun of the genre, pleading aloud for the people on screen to get in touch with their self-preservation instincts.
