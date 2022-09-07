August 8th, 2022, Pikeville, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team traveled to Pikeville on Thursday to face off against the undefeated Pikeville Panthers. After two early scores by Pikeville and a score of 12-0 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs took over the game with 38 unanswered points.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO