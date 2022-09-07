Read full article on original website
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of September 5-9, 2022. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. RIFFE, CHARLES HUBERT ET AL VS. NAUGLE , SCOTT E. ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH, REBECCA LYNN ET AL. (MOTION HOUR) CHRISTIAN, GYPSY VS. THREE RIVERS...
SPEED REDUCED IN LOUISA FOR FESTIVAL; BIG SHOW GATHERING…
SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 — Speed on Madison Street / KY 3 from end of bridge to railroad tracks, has been reduced from 25 MPH to 15 MPH until Sunday September 11, 2022. Please watch for heavy pedestrian traffic. OVERFLOW PARKING (Green Area) – We have added a over flow...
LC MIDDLE SCHOOL BULLDOGS CONTINUE TO ROLL DEFEATING PIKEVILLE 38-20
August 8th, 2022, Pikeville, KY — The Lawrence County Middle School Football team traveled to Pikeville on Thursday to face off against the undefeated Pikeville Panthers. After two early scores by Pikeville and a score of 12-0 in the second quarter, the Bulldogs took over the game with 38 unanswered points.
