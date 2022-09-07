New Chelsea owners fire manager Thomas Tuchel after reported 'rough transition'

Jul 20, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel walks back to the locker room after losing in penalty kicks to Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The new owners of Chelsea F.C. are shopping for a new manager after they sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday morning after what ESPN is calling a "rough transition" over the last few months.

According to the report, L.A. Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital got off to a rough start with Tuchel when they took over the team back in May. The relationship apparently didn't improve as the new English Premier League season started up -- even though Chelsea currently sits in the top ten on the EPL table with a 3-1-2 record.

Tuchel's dismissal is also the latest in what has been a tumultuous year for Chelsea off the field. Boehly's takeover came as the team parted ways with longtime owner Roman Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK and had his assets frozen earlier this year because of his ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The staff Chelsea has in place will take over for Tuchel in the interim, although there is already speculation as to which manager from across the soccer world will take over.