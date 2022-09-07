ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

wtae.com

Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station

A man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, authorities said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as 34-year-old Dante Benjamin Jones of Pittsburgh. Allegheny County Police said the...
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

7th suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting

A seventh person suspected in the July slaying of a man in New Kensington was arrested Thursday. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced that 16-year-old Da’Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar, Fayette County, by state police and members of an unspecified fugitive task force.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigating Lawrenceville shooting

PITTSBURGH — One woman is injured after a shooting in the 5200 block of Keystone Street in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood. "This investigation is extremely active, so I can only confirm one person was shot and they self-transported to a local hospital," police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in an email to Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect wanted in deadly 2021 East Pittsburgh shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly one year after a man was killed and his mother was wounded in a shooting in East Pittsburgh, a fugitive has been taken into custody. The U.S. Marshals Service, Western Pennsylvania Task Force announced the arrest of Cecil Foreman, who was wanted by state police for the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Michael Kelley and wounding his mother Shauna Kelley on September 12, 2021. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Prospect Terrace in East Pittsburgh. RELATED: Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After East Pittsburgh ShootingAn arrest warrant for Foreman was issued just one day after the shooting on September 13, 2022. Foreman was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police as well as U.S. Marshals in the 500 block of Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh. 
EAST PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
MONESSEN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police investigate shots fired in Strip District

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the Strip District early Friday, according to Pittsburgh Police. At about 12:07 a.m., Zone 2 officers responded to a Shotspotter alert. Police sayidthe shots came from two vehicles near the Liberty Avenue and 16th Street intersection. A third vehicle, not involved in the exchange, was hit by bullets.
PITTSBURGH, PA

