Local man wanted since December 2021 for escape, hit-and-run charges arrested in Glassport
GLASSPORT, Pa. — A West Mifflin man who’s been wanted since December 2021 for multiple warrants was taken into custody, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn pleaded guilty to two firearms cases and was placed in the Renewal Center in...
Man arrested, charged with home invasion in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County announced that it has made an arrest in a Homestead home invasion that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Homestead police responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East 18th Street around 3:50 p.m. Police said a man was...
Bethel Park stabbings still under investigation
Bethel Park police said they are continuing to investigate the stabbing of a man and a woman during a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon. No arrests had been made as of lunchtime on Friday. The two were involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Hotel &...
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
wtae.com
Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect
JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
A man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, authorities said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as 34-year-old Dante Benjamin Jones of Pittsburgh. Allegheny County Police said the...
Man charged in 2021 East Pittsburgh homicide arrested by state police
PITTSBURGH — A man charged after a homicide in East Pittsburgh in 2021 was arrested by state police on Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed, woman injured in shooting in East Pittsburgh. The shooting took place on Sept. 12, 2021 in the area of Prospect Terrace. A 22-year-old man was...
7th suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting
A seventh person suspected in the July slaying of a man in New Kensington was arrested Thursday. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced that 16-year-old Da’Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar, Fayette County, by state police and members of an unspecified fugitive task force.
New Kensington man, Arnold shooting suspect charged in jailhouse assault
A New Kensington man and a man acquitted of a shooting in Arnold face charges in what authorities say was a planned jailhouse assault. A former guard at the Westmoreland County Prison was fired and also faces charges in the incident. According to county detectives, the attack occurred last month...
Police investigating after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and SWAT units responded to a man possibly barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the first block of Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault. It was determined that an adult male...
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating Lawrenceville shooting
PITTSBURGH — One woman is injured after a shooting in the 5200 block of Keystone Street in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood. "This investigation is extremely active, so I can only confirm one person was shot and they self-transported to a local hospital," police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in an email to Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
Employees hold man accused in robbery at Jeannette beer distributor until police arrive
Two employees of a Jeannette beer distributor on Thursday stopped a robbery suspect who fled the store with $219 until police could arrive, according to court papers. One of the employees chased Martell A. Crosby, 27, of Jeannette into the parking lot and pulled him to the ground while the second employee helped to hold down the suspect, police said.
Pittsburgh SWAT Team Deployed to Domestic Assault Call
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburg Police Department SWAT team was deployed to a home on...
About $1M worth of suspected cocaine seized in turnpike traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant Township
A man who police said took a cross-country flight was found Thursday with 26 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County, according to court papers. The cocaine would have an street value of about $1 million, according to Trooper Steve Limani. Troopers...
Suspect wanted in deadly 2021 East Pittsburgh shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly one year after a man was killed and his mother was wounded in a shooting in East Pittsburgh, a fugitive has been taken into custody. The U.S. Marshals Service, Western Pennsylvania Task Force announced the arrest of Cecil Foreman, who was wanted by state police for the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Michael Kelley and wounding his mother Shauna Kelley on September 12, 2021. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Prospect Terrace in East Pittsburgh. RELATED: Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After East Pittsburgh ShootingAn arrest warrant for Foreman was issued just one day after the shooting on September 13, 2022. Foreman was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police as well as U.S. Marshals in the 500 block of Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home
MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
Man arrested after shootout in Wilkinsburg, over $30K worth of fentanyl seized from his home
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested following a shootout in Wilkinsburg, and authorities seized over $30,000 worth of fentanyl from his home. According to a release, Wilkinsburg police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Burns Street on Tuesday for a report of two males exchanging gunfire in the road.
Arrest warrants issued for man in connection with string of Pittsburgh burglaries
PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrants has been issued for an Aliquippa man who police say is connected to a string of burglaries in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police said Michael Moffett, 33, was behind the series of smash-and-grab break-ins in Lawrenceville and Shadyside late last month. Investigators say Moffett was captured...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police investigate shots fired in Strip District
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in the Strip District early Friday, according to Pittsburgh Police. At about 12:07 a.m., Zone 2 officers responded to a Shotspotter alert. Police sayidthe shots came from two vehicles near the Liberty Avenue and 16th Street intersection. A third vehicle, not involved in the exchange, was hit by bullets.
