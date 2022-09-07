ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Truck crashes into building in Rustburg Friday night

RUSTBURG Va. (WFXR) — On Friday night the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had lost control and crashed into a building. The fire department says the incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road after the driver of a pickup truck lost control coming over the railroad tracks.
RUSTBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

RCAHD: rabid fox found in Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) is warning residents in the Cave Spring area that a fox has tested positive for rabies. They say Roanoke County Animal Control collected the fox on September 3 in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Road. The...
CAVE SPRING, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Sinkhole in Pittsylvania Co. causes traffic delays

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists traveling on Route 1428 in the area of Callands Road in Pittsylvania County can expect delays due to a sinkhole. All east lanes and west lanes are closed, there is no word from VDOT when the roads will be reopened.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Rescue Mission installs new LED lights

ROANOKE, Va. – Things at the Roanoke Rescue Mission are looking a little brighter. The shelter installed brand new LED lights, thanks to a $13,350 donation from Appalachian Power’s TakeChargeVA program. The new lights offer lower maintenance and substantially lower electricity costs. Shelter workers said that people come...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Online survey to improve Roanoke’s emergency services now open

Roanoke City’s Emergency Services recently launched an online survey to get feedback from residents who’ve called 911 in the past year. An Operations Specialist for the center says that information will be used to improve the services rendered to Roanoke residents. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has details:
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region

The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

No Injuries in Tuesday House Fire

Just after 2pm Tuesday crews from the Danville Fire Department responded to a home at 131 Kirkwood Drive. First responders reported light smoke coming from the home upon arrival. The fire was contained to the kitchen and firefighters were quickly able to contain the blaze. Danville Fire crews were on scene just over an hour. The cause of the blaze was attributed to unattended cooking on the stove top. The homes kitchen sustained moderate damage which has made the home uninhabitable until repairs can be completed. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Gretna murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Has the Roanoke City bag tax made a change?

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke City implemented a plastic bag tax early this year, with the intent to encourage the community to minimize the use of plastic bags in order to decrease litter and keep plastic out of waterways. According to the Sustainability and Outreach Coordinator for the City...
ROANOKE, VA

