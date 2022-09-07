Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Newsom proclaims State of Emergency due to fires
CALIFORNIA — California governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency for Riverside County, El Dorado County, and Placer County due to fires, including the Fairview Fire, on Thursday, September 8th. This follows the governor's declaration of a State of Emergency for Siskiyou County one week prior. Newsom has...
Bakersfield Channel
Today is the last day of the Category 4 Heatwave here in California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County. Good news in regards to our weather pattern. Today is the last day of the Category Four Heatwave that we have been dealing with for several days. Hundreds of records were either set, or broken as unprecedented weather makes its exit.
Comments / 0