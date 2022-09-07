ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Newsom proclaims State of Emergency due to fires

CALIFORNIA — California governor Gavin Newsom announced a State of Emergency for Riverside County, El Dorado County, and Placer County due to fires, including the Fairview Fire, on Thursday, September 8th. This follows the governor's declaration of a State of Emergency for Siskiyou County one week prior. Newsom has...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy