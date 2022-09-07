Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside

If you are looking to spend time in Aurora, there are plenty of family-friendly places to visit. Here are 25 destinations to try. At Aurora’s Sunny Lake Park, you can enjoy boating, hiking and picnicking, or can play volleyball, paddleboat and more. Go around the paved multipurpose exercise trail that goes around the lake and is perfect for walking the dog or taking a stroll with your family. Kids can enjoy the large playground. Check out the disc golf course “Aurora Gold,” which boasts a 9-hole amateur/beginner course, 18-hole intermediate course, and an 18-hole professional course. You can find the map and scorecard on the website. Also, you can head to the trail that connects to the Moebius Nature Center. 885 E. Mennonite Road, Aurora, 330-562-6910.

AURORA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO