Lakefront mansion that ‘Untouchable’ Eliot Ness once called home for sale in Ohio: Take a tour inside

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
Edgewater Cafe, Classic Cleveland Dive Bar in Detroit Shoreway, For Sale
The interior is essentially unchanged from 1996
PHOTOS: ‘Octagon’ home listed in Lake County
A unique home listing in Northeast Ohio is gaining a lot of attention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
northeastohioparent.com
25 Family Friendly Places to Go in Aurora
If you are looking to spend time in Aurora, there are plenty of family-friendly places to visit. Here are 25 destinations to try. At Aurora’s Sunny Lake Park, you can enjoy boating, hiking and picnicking, or can play volleyball, paddleboat and more. Go around the paved multipurpose exercise trail that goes around the lake and is perfect for walking the dog or taking a stroll with your family. Kids can enjoy the large playground. Check out the disc golf course “Aurora Gold,” which boasts a 9-hole amateur/beginner course, 18-hole intermediate course, and an 18-hole professional course. You can find the map and scorecard on the website. Also, you can head to the trail that connects to the Moebius Nature Center. 885 E. Mennonite Road, Aurora, 330-562-6910.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mexican gray wolf’s escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo could be learning experience for an entire industry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to keeping its animal residents separated from its human visitors, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo turns to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for standards and guidance. But that wasn’t enough to prevent a Mexican gray wolf from escaping an off-exhibit holding area at the...
12 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.2 million or more in August; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Twelve Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.2 million in August, including two which sold for at least $2 million. The highest sales price in the county last month of $2.72 million for a home in Bay Village. Cities with multiple home sales of at...
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
Body washed up on rocks in Lakewood on Saturday afternoon
A body was spotted washed up along the rocks on Lake Erie in front of Pier W on Saturday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Family turns East Cleveland motel into housing for football mentorship program
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In East Cleveland along Euclid Avenue lies the notorious “Noble Motel,” which is a spot known to attract crime. James Howard, and his wife Veronica, approached the motel owner this spring and asked to lease out the property. The owner agreed to do...
cleveland19.com
Male dies in Rocky River Condo fire
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A male died in a Rocky River apartment fire Thursday afternoon. Crews from several area fire departments were called to the River Hill Condominiums located at 20333 Detroit Road around 415pm. According to the Rocky River Fire Department, a male of an unknown age died...
Cleveland Scene
Say Goodbye to These Annoying Things About Cleveland Summer
Yeah, summer coming to an end sucks. The cold is coming and it'll be here before we know it. But summer being over isn't all bad. In fact, there are some extremely annoying things about summer. It's hot. And that's just the start.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Scene
One of the Tremont Bathhouse Homes Just Hit the Market for $502,000
In Tremont, this home (1120 Auburn Avenue) is part of the old Tremont Bathhouses, which are now six luxury homes in the heart of one of Cleveland's best neighborhoods. In addition to the awesome interior, the home comes with gardens, making for the perfect urban oasis. This home is listed...
Ohio College Will Pay Local Bakery $36 Million After Destroying Its Reputation
A small-town bakery in Ohio has finally gotten the triumph it deserved over a left-wing college that ruined its reputation. Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, announced Thursday that it will pay the local bakery $36.59 million after a legal defamation battle. The Free Press has followed the
86-year-old woman on hospice gets one last motorcycle ride
A local branch of a national non-profit and staff from a nursing home came together to plan an incredible ride for a woman who is on hospice care.
You can soon fly from Cleveland to South Florida — one-way — for $39
If you're looking to book a direct flight from Cleveland to Florida, you can now add Fort Lauderdale as an option.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 8