ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The “Don’t Worry Darling” Drama Is So Fun Because Celebrities Are Finally Doing What They’re Supposed To Do

By Kelsey Weekman
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3Ff2_0hldj91500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWZGZ_0hldj91500

Chris Pine takes a picture of Florence Pugh on the Don't Worry Darling red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5, 2022.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

When Don’t Worry Darling began filming in 2020, it was just a movie — albeit one directed and written by Olivia Wilde, whose directorial debut, 2019’s Booksmart , had gotten a lot of acclaim, and starring two hot people, pop king Harry Styles and acting darling Florence Pugh. Stans of both stars gushed over the on-set photos, and rumors of a romance between Wilde and Styles bloomed. Fast-forward to two years later, and the drama surrounding the movie has satiated our appetites for raw, low-stakes celebrity chaos in a way we rarely see .

@ShelaghDolan 02:09 AM - 06 Sep 2022

The film, a psychological thriller about how things aren’t what they seem in domestic paradise, premiered this week at the Venice International Film Festival with a fresh batch of drama involving spritzes, sunglasses, and spit.

Here’s a quick recap:

You have Pugh, the Oscar-nominated fresh-off-a-breakup star whom the internet has been rooting for , whose performance in the 2019 horror film Midsommar proved she’s extremely GIFable . (She is also cool enough to pull off a septum piercing.) Pugh hasn’t posted much in support of Don’t Worry Darling , leading people to assume something went down on set.

Wilde has faced criticism over the hypersexual promotion of her new movie and got caught fibbing about firing Shia LaBeouf from the movie. (Let’s not forget how she was served custody papers onstage in front of thousands of industry executives following her split with Jason Sudeikis and faced misogynistic abuse from Styles’s fans for dating him.)

Then there’s Styles, who is taking a break from a world tour to promote the movie. No one’s really sure if he’s good at acting or not.

Instagram: @dontworrydarling

In an interview with Variety published days before Venice, Wilde said she fired LaBeouf from the role later filled by Styles for poor behavior and said she had done so to protect Pugh. LaBeouf then provided video evidence to Variety that showed Wilde asking him to stay, saying the now infamous line, “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.” With the proof of Wilde’s inconsistency, people took this as the first concrete evidence that Pugh might have clashed with Wilde on set.

Pugh’s reps then announced Miss Flo would be present at the movie’s premiere, but not the press conference. The announcement cited “ scheduling conflicts ” with Dune: Part Two, but Dune star Timothée Chalamet was also frolicking through his own Venice press tour earlier this week, leading people to theorize Pugh was opting out to avoid drama.

Venice !!!

@FPDMedia 12:50 PM - 05 Sep 2022

This might have remained heady but unsubstantiated speculation. But when the big day finally arrived, stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared a video of Pugh strutting through Venice, Aperol spritz in hand, rather than attending the press conference, fuelling speculation that she wasn’t busy with Dune after all. Corbin-Murray later shared a photo of Pugh dolled up for the premiere with the caption “Miss Flo.” Not to be outdone, Wilde’s stylist also vague-posted about there being “more to the story.”

Florence Pugh, quiet quitting icon

@mattiekahn 03:26 PM - 05 Sep 2022

Given all of the back-and-forth, many might not have realized that Chris Pine was also in Don’t Worry Darling . He had avoided being pulled into the drama; he’s one of the least controversial people named Chris in Hollywood — the “Diane Keaton of Brad Pitts,” as one tweet said . In fact, he brought some benign quirkiness to the press cycle: The man brought a disposable camera to the red carpet, which he used to take photos of Pugh. (People used the much-memed moment as an opportunity to remind everyone that Pine has talked about preferring flip phones to smartphones.)

But before long, Pine’s every action was also scrutinized. Fans theorized that he was dissociating in an interview where Styles said his favorite thing about the movie was that it “feels like a movie.” His blank expression could have been totally unrelated to what was happening around him, but once again, memes multiplied , arguing that no one has seemed that depressed since Ben Affleck was juggling Amazon packages, Dunkin’ orders, and cigarettes in 2020.

the chris pine/harry styles spit video is my zapruder film

@catrcardenas 02:11 AM - 06 Sep 2022

At the premiere, Pine and costar Gemma Chan (who has managed to stay out of the fray) sat between Wilde, Pugh, and Styles; people joked that they were put there as human shields . Pine put sunglasses on; someone made a joke about him taking a nap. Pugh apparently avoided eye contact with Wilde during the movie’s four-minute standing ovation and departed at minute three. Styles shared a kiss with Nick Kroll, who is also apparently in this movie, sparking another round of queerbaiting discourse .

But the pièce de résistance came at the end of the day on Monday. Internet sleuths insisted that they had identified a moment where Styles spat on Pine after the Venice screening ended. Styles has since denied this, and Pine called it a “blatant attempt to create drama,” but there’s nothing like breaking down a celebrity interaction frame by frame.

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine

@spidermannwh 01:46 AM - 06 Sep 2022

Gossip is inevitable, and Don’t Worry Darling is not the first movie to be beleaguered by a perfect storm of preexisting rumors, celebrity relationships, ever-present cameras, and social media. But it is the first in a long time to have been put through such a public gauntlet of attention. Generally, A-listers know how to be in the spotlight without revealing very much; they’re media trained and buttoned up. This conflict feels exhilarating to watch precisely because it is so rare to see celebrities actually feuding. Whether the rumors are true or not is beside the point.

What makes the drama even more compelling is that it feels harmless to follow as a fan. What criticism these extremely powerful people are facing — such as whether a movie star skipped a press conference to sip a spritz, or whether a former member of One Direction spat on the guy from Princess Diaries 2 — removes them from an imagined pedestal of perfection they shouldn’t have been on anyway. In contrast with putrid #MeToo revelations and court cases that fly in the face of common sense, this is Hollywood spectacle at its most deliciously bizarre. It hinges on issues we can all relate to — an authority figure we disagree with, a delightfully unpredictable coworker, a hot guy everyone’s keeping track of — but is exacerbated by fancy dresses next to Venetian canals with the paparazzi snapping. This kind of drama is Old Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Puqy8_0hldj91500

From left: Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles, and Gemma Chan at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The circus is also not likely to end any time soon. The movie isn’t out until Sept. 23. Wilde and Styles are confidently delivering unforced errors in interviews. Pugh is just posting strategically. Pine is holding back frustrated screams .

To top it all off, the movie is literally called Don’t Worry Darling , when worrying, darling, is probably what most of the people involved are doing. But they shouldn’t be concerned about the box office, because nothing makes me want to see a movie with a 39% score on Rotten Tomatoes more than the implication that everyone on set hated each other.

The thought that beautiful, rich people are facing so much interpersonal drama that they can’t keep it cordial for a promotional cycle is so powerful to me. May the Don’t Worry Darling controversy section on Wikipedia go down in history.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles

Who: Grammy-winning singer, actor, and former boy bander Harry Styles and 11-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. How They Met: As the story goes, Swift and Styles met backstage at the 2012 Kids Choice Awards, where Taylor and her pal Selena Gomez danced and sang along as Styles and his One Direction bandmates performed their hit "What Makes You Beautiful" during the show – according to MTV News.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus, Jay-Z and Beyonce, and More Couples Who Made Their Red Carpet Debuts at an Awards Show

Putting their love in the spotlight! Celebrities know the significance of going public with their relationships, especially when they do so in a high-profile way. Whether it’s couples who are in it for the long haul, such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, or for a brief moment in time — we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — many stars have debuted their relationships on the red carpet of awards shows.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Olivia Wilde
E! News

Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen

Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Eva Mendes Says She Quit Acting Over ‘Latina’ Typecasting

Eva Mendes says she got tired of being offered the same roles that played up her ethnicity and sexuality. The mom-of-two, 48, spoke out about her unofficial retirement outside a brunch of her new cleaning product company Skura Style this week. “I don’t really miss it,” she told Variety. “I got tired fighting for the good roles.” She continued: “There are more opportunities for Latina actresses now, but when I bowed out 10 years ago I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina.” Mendes, who was born in Miami to Cuban parents, got her breakthrough as Denzel Washington’s mistress in 2001’s Training Day. Her last live action job was a supporting role in her husband Ryan Gosling’s critically panned directorial debut Lost River. She now says she’s happy “keeping it in the home with my kids.” During an appearance on The View in May, Mendes said she might return for a “fun” project but, “I don’t want to do violence. I don’t want to do sexuality.”Read it at Variety
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Darling#Drama#The Do#Film Star#Midsommar
People

Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere

Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben’s 2nd Wedding Guests Wore All White—Here Are the Famous Guests Who Attended & Where It Was

Wedding bells are ringing…again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding is bigger than ever. The Argo director and the “On the Floor” singer are having a second wedding on the weekend of August 19, 2022, after their spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022. Ben and J-Lo have come a long way since they first met and their second wedding made all their dreams come true. The couple first met on the set of Gigil where they both starred in 2001. Bennifer was the ‘It’ couple of the early 2000s and they got engaged for the first time...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Billy Eichner Talks Worries With Bros That Julia Roberts And George Clooney’s Rom-Com Would Never Have To Deal With

Billy Eichner's Bros is heading to theaters this fall, and he's opened up about pressures of telling his LGBTQ+ love story. Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, often making tons of money and becoming quotable parts of pop culture. There’s a new type of rom-com hitting theaters this fall in the form of Billy Eichner’s Bros, which is making history for its cast of LGBTQ+ actors. And Eichcner recently talked about worries with Bros that George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ rom-com would never have to deal with.
MOVIES
People

All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids

Get to know Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's two children: Daisy Josephine and Otis Alexander Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are focused on putting their kids first. The former couple first began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live finale party and got engaged the following year. They welcomed their son, Otis Alexander, in 2014 and daughter, Daisy Josephine, in 2016 before calling it quits in 2020. After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Susan Sarandon Admits Naiveté About Country Music; Says Closest She Got Was “Smoking A Joint With Willie Nelson”

Susan Sarandon admits that that she knew nothing about country music before beginning work on Monarch, Fox’s upcoming sudser that the producers describe as “Empire meets Succession.” Sarandon plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, the matriarch of the first family of country music. She’s married to Albie, who is played by Trace Adkins. “I just go where the fun is, where I haven’t been before,” Sarandon told reporters Wednesday during Fox’s Television Critics Tour virtual panel. As for country music, “I never knew it. I smoked a joint with Willie Nelson. That’s as deep as I go.” The actress is also cagey about how long...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy