Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals is now just a few days away. With Patrick Mahomes and company about to start a new year, let’s make some bold Chiefs Week 1 predictions before the Chiefs, Cardinals matchup kicks off. The 2022 NFL season is...
Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1
The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants at Titans: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants' Week 1 regular-season opener at Tennesee.
Baltimore Ravens offered Lamar Jackson $250 million, evaluating why he turned it down
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will play out the 2022 NFL season on the final year of his rookie contract
5 key things to know about Chargers' Week 1 opponent: Raiders
The Chargers will open up the 2022 regular season at SoFi Stadium against division rivals Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT. To get you prepped for the Week 1 bout, here are five key things to know about Los Angeles’ opponent ahead of the matchup. Coaching...
Despite low expectations, Falcons look to lay foundation with eyes toward 2023 season
Atlanta Falcons second-year head coach Arthur Smith is working to instill a new mentality heading into the 2022 season.
Commanders QB Coach Ken Zampese likes his trio.
Commanders quarterback coach Ken Zampese talked to the media Friday about losing his father (Ernie), growing up a coach’s son and his current Washington position group. This is part two and will look into his current trio of quarterbacks. Zampese was asked what the difference is in coaching Carson...
Watch Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingLas Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles ChargersCurrent records: Raiders 0-0; Chargers 0-0What to KnowThe AFC West might be the toughest division in the N.F.L. The Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders are each playoff calibers teams. Each team is led by a Pro Bowl quarterback and has offensive weapons a football coach dreams about having.This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The trade did not surprise many fans, but with Adams arguably being the best in the league at his position, some felt...
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Chargers Wire ahead of Raiders Week 1 matchup
It can be useful when analyzing an opponent to hear things straight from those who cover that opponent each and every day. This week, to get that insight, we look to Gavino Borquez over at Chargers Wire. Q: How big of a loss do you expect JC Jackson to be...
