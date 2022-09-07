ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1

The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders QB Coach Ken Zampese likes his trio.

Commanders quarterback coach Ken Zampese talked to the media Friday about losing his father (Ernie), growing up a coach’s son and his current Washington position group. This is part two and will look into his current trio of quarterbacks. Zampese was asked what the difference is in coaching Carson...
CBS Sacramento

Watch Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's PlayingLas Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles ChargersCurrent records: Raiders 0-0; Chargers 0-0What to KnowThe AFC West might be the toughest division in the N.F.L. The Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders are each playoff calibers teams. Each team is led by a Pro Bowl quarterback and has offensive weapons a football coach dreams about having.This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The trade did not surprise many fans, but with Adams arguably being the best in the league at his position, some felt...
