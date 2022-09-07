Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Rolls Out Drop Two of the Legacy Collection
The second delivery from Malbon Golf’s Legacy Collection has arrived, a lineup of golf apparel geared up for the Fall with cotton knit polos, sweaters, and all-weather ready outerwear. Highlights from this collection include the Elm Button Up Sweater, a 100% cotton polo that can we be worn on...
hypebeast.com
Oi Polloi and adidas Originals Present the Salford Sage
UK-based boutique Oi Polloi has operated out of Manchester for two decades now, making its mark on menswear with carefully curated product and styling. Its creative reach has expanded by means of collaboration with brands such as. . In 2014, the brand linked up with the Three Stripes to create...
hypebeast.com
HAVEN Offers Sleek Technical Pieces for Fall/Winter 2022
As the weather begins to turn and temperatures slowly creep to cool, HAVEN has unveiled its latest collection for the forthcoming Fall/Winter 2022 season. In its usual fashion, the Canadian brand’s new offering is equipped with a range of sleek technical pieces. But what reinvigorates its signature focus on performance-geared garments is a fusion of elevated craftsmanship with classic silhouettes. One of the primary products of the new collection is the introduction of GORE-TEX Black Diamond fabrics with windproof and waterproof qualities. The three-layer nylon fabric is suited for any rainy environment and comes to life through shell jackets and a car coat – dipped in shades of stone blue, black and pine green.
hypebeast.com
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Appears With a "Cobblestone" Palette
After taking a three-year hiatus, the Swoosh’s Zoom Vomero 5 is gearing up to return to the spotlight in the form of various colorways. The running model made by. took off when it was revived back in 2019 as its GRs and collaborations designed alongside A-COLD-WALL* were well-received by the sneaker community, and now in the latter half of 2022 we’re going to see fresh makeups like this “Cobblestone” iteration above hit the shelves.
hypebeast.com
Suicoke Builds on What It Does Best for Fall/Winter 2022
For Fall/Winter 2022, Suicoke is sticking to what the brand knows best, expanding on some of its most popular silhouettes with a slew of new colorways, patterns and materials. Raising the bar for its signature MOTO, ZAVO, PEPPER and BOWER models, the shoemaker has introduced a slew of season-appropriate styles, some of which call on subdued green, yellow and blue hues, while others opt for daring graphics. The MOTO and ZAVO silhouettes, specifically, now appear in a new camouflage pattern that goes hand-in-hand with the existing paisley, and a bold safari print makes its debut with a cow leather upper across a number of designs.
hypebeast.com
'Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon' Charts The History of Audemar Piguet Royal Oak
Audemars Piguet and Assouline have published a history of the Swiss watch brand’s most famous design in ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon’. The latest moment in the model’s ongoing 50th anniversary, the coffee table book has been written by journalist and former deputy editor of British GQ, Bill Prince, and presents “the Royal Oak’s history from a broader cultural perspective, while shedding light on new archival materials uncovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.”
hypebeast.com
Tommy Jeans Launches New Collection Inspired by Street and Hip Hop Cultures at HBX New York
Tommy Hilfiger, the classic all-American brand, announced the launch of the brand new Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans. The apparel and denim outfitter has dressed American icons for over three decades. This latest collection alludes to past silhouettes and trends, inspired by the ’90s and informed by contemporary youth culture’s affinity for street style.
hypebeast.com
The Reebok Shaq Attaq "OG" is Returning
Continuing to dig into its extensive basketball archive, Reebok is now gearing up to bring back Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Shaq Attaq “OG” signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1992, the Shaq Attaq served to encapsulate the personality of the larger-than-life rookie star. Designed by former Reebok...
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Peter Saville Applies Joy Division Graphics to adidas Spezial's Pulsebeat
In April, Manchester United, , and Peter Saville came together for a three-way collaboration that played on Saville’s iconic Joy Division artwork for the seminal album, Unknown Pleasures. While much of the collection released, the sneakers — seen in the lookbook — failed to arrive, until now. Today, adidas Originals previews the Peter Saville x adidas Spezial Pulsebeat SPZL in “Core Black/Carbon,” which is set to arrive in a matter of days.
hypebeast.com
Professor.E Highlights its Striking SS22 Wares With an Evocative Editorial
Delivering its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Professor.E has now delivered an evocative editorial showcasing the seasonal wares. Photographed by Taiwanese photographer Alien Wang, the photo focus captures the enigmatic aesthetic outlook of Professor.E. The unique perspective is framed by natural scenes accented by the presence of deep shadows. Figures are covered...
hypebeast.com
Drake Teases More Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike Collaborations
And its roster of musical talent arguably sits at the top of the sneaker industry, and one artist that has been generating some waves is Drake. The OVO rapper’s output alongside the Swoosh has been comprised of various sneaker and apparel releases, and the former is slated to expand soon with the launch of a new Zoom Flight 95-Inspired NOCTA x Nike silhouette. After being spotted rocking a black and white pair courtside at a Raptors game earlier this year, the hit-making emcee has just previewed a duo of new colorways.
hypebeast.com
Hello Kitty Joins adidas Originals for Three Footwear Styles
Sanrio’s most iconic character, Hello Kitty, has been spotted across the fashion and footwear world with yet another year of exciting collaborations. Recently, this has included a Spring/Summer 2023 runway appearance with Soulland and a capsule collection with Nike. Now, she ditches the Swoosh in favor of the Stripes as.
hypebeast.com
Hop on the Magic Carpet With a Pair of 'Aladdin' Genie's adidas Original Stan Smith
Originals has expanded its classic lineup of the Stan Smith silhouette with the release of a Genie-inspired pair from Disney‘s iconic <em>Aladdin film. This iteration arrives in a bright blue upper, a nod to the Genie’s memorable outfit, as well as a heat reactive patch that shows off a different set of graphics once warmed up. The upper is constructed in suede and features laces in matching bright blue. The Genie motif is evident on the left tongue, as well as the insole graphics. Staying true to ensuring sustainability, the classic shoe is made with recycled material and comes with co-branded packaging.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at an Alternate Nike SB Dunk Low "Be True"
Each year, celebrates Pride Month with a “Be True” collection that encourages everyone to be themselves. With each capsule, LGBTQIA+ themed colorways of sneakers combine with matching apparel. For 2022, this included a Dunk Low with a wear-away upper, Cortez with multiple Swooshes and more. Now, early pairs of yet another “Be True” Dunk have surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Grain Design Calls Upon Cork for the “Clover” Table Collection
Founded on Bainbridge Island, Washington (a small city connected to Seattle by ferry) in 2008, Grain Design is a three-person design studio that crafts beautiful, hand-made chairs, tables and other home goods. Environmental responsibility has always been a large part of their design ethos — they recently became a certified B Corp — and one of their signature materials is cork, which was used on their brand-new “Clover” table collection.
Review: Can Taxa’s New Cricket Bring Overlanding to the Masses?
Table of Contents Taxa Cricket Overland, At a Glance Taxa Cricket Overland Design Setting Up and Using Taxa’s Cricket Overland The Verdict: Should You Buy It? If you’ve spent any time on the road in the last couple of years, you’ve undoubtedly seen more trailers and rigs built out to take on a variety of unruly outdoor settings (although many never make it that far), as part of the “overlanding” trend. To overland, for the newcomers, means to travel a long distance over land, but how you travel that distance is largely up to you. While popular options include going in Jeeps, 4Runners and other burly...
CARS・
hypebeast.com
The Strand and Bottega Veneta's Leather Book Totes Elevate a NYC Staple
A canvas tote from The Strand, a beloved Big Apple bookstore located right by Union Square, is a New York staple that can be seen on the shoulders of city-dwellers from Central Park to Brooklyn and Queens, and is recognizable due to its signature red oval logo. A Strand tote is a humble, functional and proletarian item with fans from all walks of life, but now it’s been presented in its most elevated iterations yet thanks to Bottega Veneta.
hypebeast.com
The First Alpaca Tri-Blend Terry from Paka Reaches a New Level of Comfort
Sustainable apparel brand Paka has released the first alpaca tri-blend terry in a unisex crewneck sweatershirt alongside men’s and women’s shorts. They feature a combination of Tencel, Organic Pima Cotton, and Royal Alpaca fiber. Following the company’s mission of authenticity and sustainability, Paka sources materials from local farmers, uses natural dyes, and empowers women weavers, all while working alongside nature. “By merging functionality with sustainability, Paka is providing an alternative in performance-based clothing for consumers to make choices that are better for the environment’s wellbeing as well as their own,’ founder Kris Cody says. The Paka team have spent the past five years working with the indigenous Quechua people of Peru to develop new functional and sustainable blends with alpaca fiber for creating well thought-out designs.
hypebeast.com
New Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Toggle Lacing
The upcoming Fall season sees the Swoosh expand its lineup for some of the brand’s most classic silhouettes. The. Air Force 1 Low receives an easier lace-up iteration with the arrival of the toggle alternative. This Nike comes dressed in classic black and white makeup, constructed with a mix...
