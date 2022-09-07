Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals is now just a few days away. With Patrick Mahomes and company about to start a new year, let’s make some bold Chiefs Week 1 predictions before the Chiefs, Cardinals matchup kicks off. The 2022 NFL season is...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1
Reuben Frank (0-0) You couldn’t have asked for the last eight months to go any better. Howie Roseman addressed every area the Eagles needed to address, Jalen Hurts showed the sort of growth in practice that he needed to show, and the Eagles arrive at their opener against the Lions Sunday with every starter – and all but one backup – healthy and ready to go. The Eagles are at full strength, the roster is loaded and the team seems focused and confident heading into Detroit, and you really never know what’s going to happen on opening day – there are always so many upsets and surprises – but they’re just clearly the better team in this one. I don’t expect things to come as easily as last year, when the Eagles led the Lions 17-0 at halftime on the way to a 44-6 win at Ford Field, but I do expect this to be a comfortable statement win to open the season and get the 2022 Eagles rolling.
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 1 (2022)
Fortune favors the bold, right? As Matthew Freedman said on a recent episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast, “I’m not drafting to come in third place.” Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The...
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers vs. Bengals Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Where To Watch The Steelers-Bengals Game Live
Live from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the NFL season! The 2021 season concluded with Joe Burrow and company coming up a little bit short in the Super Bowl, losing a 23-20 heartbreaker to Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The reigning AFC champs begin their season at home as they take on the new-look Steelers. The Steelers ended their 2021 season with a 9-7-1 record, good enough for second place in the AFC North. Ben Roethlisberger is no longer under center for Pittsburgh, but head coach Mike Tomlin has gone 15...
NBC Sports
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NBC Sports
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB
In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins odds, picks and predictions
The New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Patriots vs. Dolphins odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Patriots enter this season with playoff expectations....
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NBC Sports
Why Mac will finish 2022 with better numbers than Tua
Former Alabama teammates Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa will face off Sunday when the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins kick off their seasons at Hard Rock Stadium. Jones is looking to take a step forward after a promising rookie campaign in Foxboro. Tagovailoa, entering Year 3 with the Dolphins, will try to establish himself as Miami's franchise quarterback under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: “My heart” is with the Rams
Earlier this week, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. half joked that he’d sign with the team that wins the regular-season opener in L.A. After the Bills blew out the Rams, however, OBJ sounded like a guy who remains loyal to the Rams. “My heart is wit them Rams… they...
NBC Sports
Perry: Will Pats offense unveil an Alabama-inspired wrinkle in Miami?
The element of the unknown. Bill Belichick has referenced it often ahead of his team's Week 1 matchup with the Dolphins. It's one of his standard talking points before the regular-season opener annually. "It’s opening day, nobody’s really shown anything," Belichick said this week. "We’ll see what happens first game....
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1
The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.
NBC Sports
The Eagles' season will be defined by these two moments
They’ve upgraded the wide receiving corps big-time. They’ve gotten significantly better at cornerback and linebacker. They’ve added an elite pass rusher and a monster run stuffer. Their coach has a year of experience to build on. Their quarterback has weapons across the board. The defensive coordinator actually...
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: How much will Eagles run the ball in 2022?
How much will the Eagles run the ball this year? The genius of Jeff Stoutland. A couple intriguing under-the-radar roster moves. What winning the opener means for the Eagles. Football season is finally here, and on Sunday – 238 days after that ugly playoff loss to the Bucs – the Eagles open their 90th NFL season against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
NBC Sports
Eagles players roast offensive line with hilarious fictitious band names
The Eagles' offensive line is nothing short of terrifying. They're gigantic, burly behemoths, and when they're not busy going to Pro Bowls and dominating opposing linemen, they can look like some pretty scary dudes with their enormous beards and tank-like physiques. The Birds' hype video (which you can watch here)...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson recently spoke with at least one agent, but has no plans to hire one
An unprecedented situation continues to unfold in Baltimore. And while that term sometimes gets overused, it’s entirely accurate in this case. The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are trying to work out what would be a market-level, long-term deal. Jackson is proceeding without an agent. And while it’s his right to do so, the fact that he’s not represented has become one of the main reasons why a deal isn’t done.
NBC Sports
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
Comments / 0