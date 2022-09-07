Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
AthlonSports.com
Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception
Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Richard Sherman previews Cowboys/Bucs, potentially reuniting with Dan Quinn in Dallas
Future Hall of Famer and current TNF analyst Richard Sherman joined the K&C Masterpiece to preview the Cowboys/Bucs season opener, and if he could potentially suit up for a certain team that employs his former defensive coordinator this year.
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1
Reuben Frank (0-0) You couldn’t have asked for the last eight months to go any better. Howie Roseman addressed every area the Eagles needed to address, Jalen Hurts showed the sort of growth in practice that he needed to show, and the Eagles arrive at their opener against the Lions Sunday with every starter – and all but one backup – healthy and ready to go. The Eagles are at full strength, the roster is loaded and the team seems focused and confident heading into Detroit, and you really never know what’s going to happen on opening day – there are always so many upsets and surprises – but they’re just clearly the better team in this one. I don’t expect things to come as easily as last year, when the Eagles led the Lions 17-0 at halftime on the way to a 44-6 win at Ford Field, but I do expect this to be a comfortable statement win to open the season and get the 2022 Eagles rolling.
Packers Getting Key Offensive Weapon Back Before Game vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers might be without No. 1 wideout Allen Lazard for their season opener. On the bright side, tight end Robert Tonyan will suit up for Sunday's game. Tonyan doesn't have an injury designation for Week 1. Clearly, the tight end has made a fine recovery from a torn ACL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
ESPN
Baltimore Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to reach agreement on new contract
Lamar Jackson turned down the Baltimore Ravens' offers for a contract extension and is now betting on himself this season. On Friday morning, the Ravens announced they were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal by the quarterback's self-imposed deadline. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
Steelers vs. Bengals Live Stream: Start Time, Channel, Where To Watch The Steelers-Bengals Game Live
Live from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the NFL season! The 2021 season concluded with Joe Burrow and company coming up a little bit short in the Super Bowl, losing a 23-20 heartbreaker to Matt Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The reigning AFC champs begin their season at home as they take on the new-look Steelers. The Steelers ended their 2021 season with a 9-7-1 record, good enough for second place in the AFC North. Ben Roethlisberger is no longer under center for Pittsburgh, but head coach Mike Tomlin has gone 15...
NBC Sports
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB
In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
Comments / 0