Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Here's how Patriots will call offensive plays vs. Dolphins
Will Bill Belichick's latest bold experiment pay dividends?. Belichick declined to name an offensive coordinator for the 2022 New England Patriots after Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Offensive line coach/"Senior Football Advisor" Matt Patricia was seen calling offensive plays during the preseason, although quarterbacks coach Joe Judge briefly called plays during New England's preseason opener.
Report: Bucs Don’t Expect Rob Gronkowski to Return to NFL
The team reportedly believes the tight end’s playing days are over.
NBC Sports
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett calls relationship with Baker Mayfield “slightly complicated,” admits “some disagreements”
Baker Mayfield reached out to former teammate Myles Garrett after the quarterback’s trade from Cleveland to Carolina this summer. According to Garrett, Mayfield texted that he “appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together.”. The Browns defensive end did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1
Reuben Frank (0-0) You couldn’t have asked for the last eight months to go any better. Howie Roseman addressed every area the Eagles needed to address, Jalen Hurts showed the sort of growth in practice that he needed to show, and the Eagles arrive at their opener against the Lions Sunday with every starter – and all but one backup – healthy and ready to go. The Eagles are at full strength, the roster is loaded and the team seems focused and confident heading into Detroit, and you really never know what’s going to happen on opening day – there are always so many upsets and surprises – but they’re just clearly the better team in this one. I don’t expect things to come as easily as last year, when the Eagles led the Lions 17-0 at halftime on the way to a 44-6 win at Ford Field, but I do expect this to be a comfortable statement win to open the season and get the 2022 Eagles rolling.
NBC Sports
The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions
Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
Saints vs. Falcons Live Game Thread
Keep up with all the biggest plays and happenings from Atlanta in our Week 1 Saints Live Game Thread!
NBC Sports
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
Houston Texans schedule: Week 1 kicks off with a divisional matchup versus Colts
Houston Texans schedule: Week 1 The Houston Texans schedule kicks off with an inner divisional battle against one of the
NBC Sports
LOOK: Hurts' Week 1 gameday outfit is absolute fire
Eagles fans, I have great news. The saying is "look good, play good" and if that holds true, we're in for a real treat from Jalen Hurts this afternoon. The Eagles' starting quarterback showed up to the Birds' Week 1 season opener in Detroit against the Lions sporting an absolute heater of an outfit, dressed head-to-toe in red and looking ready to drop a 50-burger on Dan Campbell's squad.
Scott Frost's Buyout Situation, Explained
The Nebraska coach's buyout number decreases significantly in the middle of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Thursday night’s blowout win by Bills over Rams generates audience of 21 million
A great matchup draws in viewers. A great game keeps them around. Thursday night’s season-opening blowout of the Rams by the Bills generated an average audience of just over 21 million viewers, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That’s a drop of nearly 20 percent from last...
NBC Sports
Stephen Curry agrees with Draymond Green: 2022 title was ‘definitely the most special’
NBA legends rarely say that one of their championships means more to them than the others, often comparing them to their children — they are different but each is special in its own way. Draymond Green broke with that tradition and said 2022 means the most to him because...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Dubs sign Robinson to non-guaranteed contract ahead of camp
Last week, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke an NBA story involving the Warriors reportedly signing former Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson to a one-year contract. Golden State made the move official Thursday, announcing the signing of the 25-year-old, and NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors insider Monte...
NBC Sports
Inside the Quenton Nelson deal
The night before the first game of the season, Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson has broken the bank. The news broke last night. We’ve gotten a breakdown of the deal. The details appear below, as they always do, for the four-year, $80 million extension signed by Nelson. 1. Signing...
NBC Sports
Eagles players roast offensive line with hilarious fictitious band names
The Eagles' offensive line is nothing short of terrifying. They're gigantic, burly behemoths, and when they're not busy going to Pro Bowls and dominating opposing linemen, they can look like some pretty scary dudes with their enormous beards and tank-like physiques. The Birds' hype video (which you can watch here)...
NBC Sports
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
NBC Sports
MLB institutes drastic rule changes for 2023
Major League Baseball is going to look dramatically different in 2023, in many ways that should please purists. MLB’s competition committee voted Friday afternoon to pass numerous rule changes for 2023, which were first detailed by The Athletic. Included among them:. • The elimination of infield shifts. • The...
MLB・
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1
The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.
Comments / 0