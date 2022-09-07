ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Open Door Ministries to launch Celebrate Recovery Program

By By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

Having a shoulder to lean on through troubling times can help people overcome difficult situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StuO7_0hldixab00

A shoulder for people to lean on will be provided by Open Door Ministries w hen the church at 609 NE 19th St. launches its Celebrate Recovery Program at 5:30 p.m.on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

The program will include fellowship, large and small group sessions.

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone 18 and older struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind.

The program helps anyone who is facing trouble with any form of addiction or trauma, said Shenetta Michelle Green, coordinator of the program.

"The program has helped me," Green said. "I'm glad the church is launching this program because it is going to help others."

Celebrate Recovery started in 1991 at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California. It was founded by John Baker, a cured former alcoholic staff member of Saddleback Church, with the support of Pastor Rick Warren.

The 12-step recovery program is centered around the eight principles inspired by Matthew 5:3-10.

The principles are written as an acronym for the word 'recovery.'

The eight principles are realizing you're not God, earnestly believing in God, consciously committing to Christ's care and control, openly examining and confessing faults to God, voluntarily submitting to any changes God wants to make, evaluating all of your friendships, reserving daily time with God for self examination, and yielding yourself to God to be used to bring good news to others.

"It's important that we go through the process and make sure we do self-inventory so that we can self-analyze and offer forgiveness to ourselves and others," Green said.

Gwen Green-Anderson said she was inspired to bring the program to Open Door Ministries after seeing its success in her former church called Impact Church in Jacksonville.

"I've seen the need in Gainesville," Green-Anderson said.

She said she loves how Christianity and confidentiality is a priority in the program.

"The guidelines are awesome," Green-Anderson said. "Everything that goes on in the group stays in the group. People who come can feel the need to share and know that it won't be repeated outside of the group. We hold confidentiality to a high standard."

Green-Anderson said the program has helped her through personal traumas and she is looking forward to the program doing the same for others.

"I saw that it helped and worked for me, and it can help them," Green-Anderson said. "Once you join this program, we become a forever family."

Valerie Littles, one of the program leaders, said the program is an answer to her prayers.

"Just because we're saved doesn't mean our issues go away," Littles said. "Sometimes we're not aware of what's stopping us from being what God intended us to be. We have to know our hurts, habits and hang ups."

Littles said the study groups she attended transformed her life.

"Through the program, God helped put a light in places I wasn't aware of," Littles said. "God exposed that in a gentle way."

Littles said she wants residents to participate in the program so it can help them heal from their addictions or traumas.

"This is a chance to walk with your community with love," Littles said. "This is a place of safety and no judgment. We're not here to fix one another, we're here to support one another."

For those who are interested in becoming a Celebrate Recovery program leader, volunteer or join the program, please call 352-377-8162.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy