Saturday Academy offered again at Mount Carmel

With children in Alachua County Public Schools back in the classroom, now may be a good time to enroll your student in the Saturday Academy, a free after-school program for students in kindergarten through the eighth grade.

The theme this year will be “Enhancing My Greatness. Every child has greatness in him/her and all we have to do is enhance it.”

The program will be offered from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the T. A. Wright Family Center at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2505 NE Eighth Ave. Parents can register their children on the first day of class which will be Saturday. Registration flyers are available in the community and at such places as Partnership for Strong Families, Cone Park and other sites.

Founded in 2009 by retired educators Catherine Mickle and Tennessee Jones, the Saturday Academy is a volunteer-driven program providing an extended day of educational opportunities, including academics, cultural enrichment, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and life skills. The program draws children from East Gainesville including Gardenia Gardens, an apartment complex owned by Mount Carmel; Rawlings Elementary, Lake Forest Elementary, Williams Elementary, Early Learning Academy at Duval and Lincoln Middle School. Transportation to and from Mount Carmel is provided by Mount Carmel church vans and students receive free lunch.

The Saturday Academy, which follows the Alachua County Public School’s calendar, focuses on things like reading, writing, math, and science. Enrichment opportunities include such topics as Black history and culture, and activities including field trips to such places as the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention.

Anita Jenkins McCarter, a retired librarian who volunteers at Saturday Academy, said attendance at Saturday Academy averages about 21 students each Saturday.

Gloria Jackson, a retired teacher who serves as volunteer director of the Saturday Academy, said the program follows the School District’s pacing guide. She said all children are welcome to participate in the program.

“No child will be excluded,” said Jackson. “We are not turning any child away. I have a passion for kids. I want to see all kids be successful and give them the skills to be successful adults.”

Juele Wright, 10, said she has participated in the Saturday Academy for five-years in person and via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I loved it,” said Juele. “We get to read. We make new friends and meet new people. I recommend the Saturday Academy.”

Children are rewarded for good attendance, participation and behavior, with points they can use to buy small items at the "store," which is another tool to teach math skills. The academy also has a library for children to check books out.

The academy’s formula is to have volunteers, parents and students working together to produce successful students.

The goal is to help the students through tutoring to enhance overall performance and achievement at their individual schools, and to be well-rounded and successful citizens.