Alachua County, FL

Saturday Academy offered again at Mount Carmel

By Aida Mallard, The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
With children in Alachua County Public Schools back in the classroom, now may be a good time to enroll your student in the Saturday Academy, a free after-school program for students in kindergarten through the eighth grade.

The theme this year will be “Enhancing My Greatness. Every child has greatness in him/her and all we have to do is enhance it.”

The program will be offered from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the T. A. Wright Family Center at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2505 NE Eighth Ave. Parents can register their children on the first day of class which will be Saturday. Registration flyers are available in the community and at such places as Partnership for Strong Families, Cone Park and other sites.

Founded in 2009 by retired educators Catherine Mickle and Tennessee Jones, the Saturday Academy is a volunteer-driven program providing an extended day of educational opportunities, including academics, cultural enrichment, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and life skills. The program draws children from East Gainesville including Gardenia Gardens, an apartment complex owned by Mount Carmel; Rawlings Elementary, Lake Forest Elementary, Williams Elementary, Early Learning Academy at Duval and Lincoln Middle School. Transportation to and from Mount Carmel is provided by Mount Carmel church vans and students receive free lunch.

The Saturday Academy, which follows the Alachua County Public School’s calendar, focuses on things like reading, writing, math, and science. Enrichment opportunities include such topics as Black history and culture, and activities including field trips to such places as the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention.

Anita Jenkins McCarter, a retired librarian who volunteers at Saturday Academy, said attendance at Saturday Academy averages about 21 students each Saturday.

Gloria Jackson, a retired teacher who serves as volunteer director of the Saturday Academy, said the program follows the School District’s pacing guide. She said all children are welcome to participate in the program.

“No child will be excluded,” said Jackson. “We are not turning any child away. I have a passion for kids. I want to see all kids be successful and give them the skills to be successful adults.”

Juele Wright, 10, said she has participated in the Saturday Academy for five-years in person and via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I loved it,” said Juele. “We get to read. We make new friends and meet new people. I recommend the Saturday Academy.”

Children are rewarded for good attendance, participation and behavior, with points they can use to buy small items at the "store," which is another tool to teach math skills. The academy also has a library for children to check books out.

The academy’s formula is to have volunteers, parents and students working together to produce successful students.

The goal is to help the students through tutoring to enhance overall performance and achievement at their individual schools, and to be well-rounded and successful citizens.

WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Three

(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Lauren Poe is making it his mission to move forward with ending single-family zoning in the city before he exits office. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, or DEO, sent a letter to the city of Gainesville recommending staff to withdraw amending the city’s charter to allow for multi-family zoning. Mayor Poe says the city will take that into consideration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Roof and Home Repair Funding Available for County Residents

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Housing Division will make available $200,000 in SHIP funding for home repair as part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low and very low-income eligible applicants only. Applications will only be accepted as long as budgeted funds for the strategy are available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

State wants Gainesville to shelve zoning changes

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) recommended Thursday that Gainesville withdraw its proposed zoning changes, describing the city’s current approach as “scattered, unplanned, unfocused and untenable.”. The City Commission approved changes to its land use and zoning regulations in early August, amidst widespread citizen opposition. The commission...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
