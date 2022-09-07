ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Podcast: How does Iowa State football finally end its losing streak to Iowa?

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1BSz_0hldisAy00

For Iowa State football, it's been eight long years since the program's last Cy-Hawk victory. With the Cyclones riding high after a nice season-opening win — while Iowa sputters along with tons of offensive issues — is this the year Iowa State snaps its losing streak? The Register's Randy Peterson and Travis Hines break it all down.

To read Randy's latest column, click here .

To read Travis' latest analysis, click here .

For a direct link to Wednesday's podcast, click here .

To watch a livestream of Wednesday's podcast, click here .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Podcast: How does Iowa State football finally end its losing streak to Iowa?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State

Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game

The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State University Enrollment Drops Below 30,000 Students

AMES, Iowa -- For the first time since 2011, Iowa State University's enrollment for the new school year is below 30,000 students. The school says Fall 2022's enrollment is 29,969 students--down more than 700 from last year. ISU says there are 25,241 undergraduate, 4,094 graduate and 634 veterinary medicine students...
AMES, IA
northwoodsleague.com

Saturday’s Football Gamewatch Cancelled

Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Football#American Football#College Football#Cy Hawk#Des Moines Register
K92.3

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract

Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI searches Granger home

GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
GRANGER, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Farewell to the Next of A Dying Breed: Historic Iowa Mall Closing

Shoppers in Fort Dodge, in western Iowa, may be spending their last Labor Day weekend roaming the halls of what's left of another legendary mall. Rumors had been circulating across social media that Crossroads Mall was closing its doors. On this side of the state, many were shocked to hear that, thinking it meant Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. For now, that shopping center is safe.
FORT DODGE, IA
kwbg.com

Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
AMES, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Kwik Star ready to serve community from new location

On Sept. 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Kwik Star location on the Lincoln Highway in Toledo. The Kwik Star team worked tirelessly, moving everything to the new store in less than twelve hours for the community. Assistant lead Tyler Jones noted the necessity during an interview.
TOLEDO, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy