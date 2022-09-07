Podcast: How does Iowa State football finally end its losing streak to Iowa?
For Iowa State football, it's been eight long years since the program's last Cy-Hawk victory. With the Cyclones riding high after a nice season-opening win — while Iowa sputters along with tons of offensive issues — is this the year Iowa State snaps its losing streak? The Register's Randy Peterson and Travis Hines break it all down.
