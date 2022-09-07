Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Owner Says Thomas Tuchel Was A 'Nightmare To Work With'
The problems of their relationship have been labelled as the primary reason for the premature sacking.
Dortmund director relieved to have sold 'burden' Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is happy to have sold Erling Haaland, claiming that the striker became a "burden" on the club.
Manchester United beaten by Real Sociedad in Europa League opener
Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford. A moment's silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures."
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
Manchester United Considering Move For Free Agent Defender
Manchester United are now reportedly considering a move for a free agent defender.
RB Leipzig need Timo Werner, Christoper Nkunku, to click. How can the next manager unlock their talent?
RB Leipzig haven't got off to the most successful of campaigns this season, only winning one of their opening five fixtures and losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League group match. As a result, coach Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his duties, forcing the club to start again just a month into the 2022-23 campaign.
Ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed he was sacked seven months into Blues job after Drogba and Anelka fallouts
LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss. The World Cup-winning Brazilian, 73, replaced Avram Grant in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer of 2008 but lasted just seven months before being given the boot. And in an interview...
Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play
Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.
Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead
Manchester City's Champions League clash with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund is expected to go ahead as planned, per The Manchester Evening News.
Ex-Man United star Juan Mata joins Turkish side Galatasaray
Galatasaray announced the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata on Thursday on a one-year deal, with the option to extend a further year. Mata, 34, moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell. A skilful playmaker, he managed 51 goals and 47 assists for United.
Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager
Todd Boehly has brought in Graham Potter as the new manager of Chelsea after sacking Thomas Tuchel only one day ago.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona still want to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona to go back...
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
Casual workers and spare food: Premier League clubs navigate postponements
On Friday Premier League clubs were forced to decide whether to compensate casual workers expecting to be paid at their stadiums over the next three days as they began donating food bought for their postponed home matches. The Guardian established that Manchester City would pay all their casual staff –...
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly "Has No Idea About Football", Says Mainz Sporting Director
Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has taken aim at the Chelsea co-owner following his decision to fire Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea confirm Graham Potter as new manager after deal struck with Brighton
Graham Potter has been confirmed as Chelsea’s manager on a five-year contract worth more than £50m as the club’s ownership put their faith in a rising star with fresh ideas to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday. Potter joins from Brighton after compensation – understood...
Former Liverpool Midfielder Appointed As Interim Coach For Brighton & Hove Albion
The recent firing of Chelsea's Manager Thomas Tuchel, and today's announcement of Graham Potter's hiring, has left many wondering who would take the reins at Brighton & Hove Albion. The club will lean on a former Liverpool player as an interim coach until their next appointment.
