Kam Little evolves into dual threat for McCutcheon football

LAFAYETTE - Two weeks ago, Kam Little left Ellison Stadium in a walking boot.

It was a minor scare, thankfully, for the McCutcheon Mavericks.

It turns out the best offensive weapon for the team was just fine.

Little had been a key receiver for McCutcheon's offense the previous two seasons, catching a combined 32 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore and junior.

But new head coach Josh Strasser felt he was being underutilized.

"He is a nice change of speed for us out of the backfield," Strasser said. "He is a great deep threat and he is a possession receiver. He has all those qualities for us. That is why we like him in the position we play him. We can move him around depending on what the defense is giving us. He is kind of our utility guy."

Little had a rushing touchdown in the season opener at Guerin Catholic and last week, his 54-yard run set up a scoring drive that essentially put away Muncie Central to lead to McCutcheon's first victory under Strasser.

"I can be a dual threat. Running the ball, receiving the ball," Little said. "The defense never knows where I’m at or what my next move is. I love that about the offense."

Strasser's shotgun Wing-T system is designed to get multiple players opportunities and balance has been the theme throughout three weeks.

But when quarterback Owen Smith needs to move the chains, he tends to be looking for Little, who has 11 catches for 114 yards through three games.

"He is really smart. That in my opinion is the biggest factor in my teammates is just being smart," Smith said. "Every little detail about the route. When we are running different plays, there’s different things where he can knock a vertical into a comeback and he knows exactly when to do that. I love that about him.

"We'll put him in the backfield. I know I can throw him a jump ball and he will go get every single one of them, but then this year, coming in the backfield and scoring touchdowns out of the backfield is crazy. That is something I didn’t know he could do."

More of that will be needed Friday night when McCutcheon tries to reclaim The Sword, a traveling trophy awarded to the winner of the rivalry game against Harrison.

It's a game that didn't even happen last season due to COVID, heightening the anticipation for this season's matchup.

It could be a turning point for the Mavericks, who've preached improvement and, in a lot of ways, followed Little's lead in doing so.

"He does a nice job staying composed and not letting the moment get ahead of him," Strasser said. "That is something some of our guys need to watch and follow."

On Friday night, it's expected to get chipper.

Trash talking already has ensued on social media between the fan bases.

"The Sword is not taken lightly," Little said. "Showing up and just playing a normal game is not going to win us the game. We have to show up and have our best effort."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

McCutcheon (1-2) at Harrison (2-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Sagarin ratings: McCutcheon 56.36; Harrison 68.56

Series history: Harrison has won 33 off 55 meetings, including four straight, most recently 42-0 in 2020.

About McCutcheon: The Mavericks average 24.3 points and allows 32.7 per game. … McCutcheon’s 37 points last week against Muncie Central were the most they’ve scored since Oct. 9, 2020 when they scored 56 against Muncie Central. … The Mavericks are trying to win consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 18 and 25, 2020. … Stat leaders – Passing: Owen Smith (31-67, 315 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT). … Rushing: Brad Gagnon (42 car., 241 yards, 5 TD), Ivan Escalera (20 car., 128 yards, 1 TD). … Receiving: Kam Little (11 rec., 114 yards), Tyler Hale (6 rec., 79 yards, 1 TD). … Tackles: Derrick Peete (40), Ryan Denham (30). … Interceptions: Ty Woodward (1). … Kicking: Jury Grubb (7-7 PAT, 2-2 FG, long of 25).

About Harrison: The Raiders average 29 points and allow 15.7 per game. … Harrison is ranked ninth in the Class 5A Associated Press poll and 10th in the coaches poll. … The Raiders have won nine straight North Central Conference games dating back to Sept. 18, 2020. … Stat leaders – Passing: Ben Henderson (38-58, 479 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT). … Rushing: Carter Knoy (28 car., 240 yards, 2 TD), Ethan Popp (31 car., 191 yards, 1 TD). … Receiving: Jake Walters (12 rec., 174 yards, 3 TD), Carter McDonald (10 rec., 152 yards, 1 TD). … Tackles: Brayden Conklin (14), Gavin Goodwin (14). … Kicking: Alex Stene (9-10 PAT, 1-1 FG, long of 29).

Coach Strasser’s take: “They’ve got the size to their advantage. They are big up front, and not just big but physical and they have some athletic ability in the defensive secondary and offensive backfield. They have a lot of great qualities that make a good football team and in their mind, they are trying to seek championships. We want to see where we match up. We know we have to play really well. We have to challenge our kids this week and get them to respond.”