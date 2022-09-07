ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New work at the Seacoast Artist Association

By Portsmouth Herald
EXETER — The Seacoast Artist Association in downtown Exeter welcomes the upcoming fall with a complete end of summer changeout of the works by their 29 exhibiting artists on their gallery walls.

The exhibiting artists featured at the SAA are Skip Berrien, Christine Blomquist, Annick Bouvron-Gromek, Patricia Boyd-Robertson, Ann Brown, Denise Brown, Adele Buchwald, Bill Childs, Barbara Cowan, Jane Davis Copp, Natasha Dikareva, Anita Freeman, Maryclare Heffernan, Sue Hennigan, Lynn Krumholz, Barbara London, Annalee Mack, Sally Mitchel, Carol Poitras, Doris Rice, Karen Romagna, Dave Saums, Dennis Skillman, Noel Soucy, Kevin Talbot, Dave Turbide, Stephanie Williams, Debra Woodward. and Charlene Yelle.  The mediums include oils, watercolor, acrylic, monotypes, fiber art, mixed media, photography, and sculpture.  There is a wide variety of prices as well, so there is something for everyone.  Several of these artists have developed followings and have regular collectors, so new work is replaced regularly.  The SAA is an all-volunteer non-profit, so when you visit you will always meet one of these exhibiting artists who will be happy to show you around and discuss their fellow artists’ work. 

The organization always welcomes new regular members who number close to 200 and are made up of non-juried artists as well as non-artist supporters. These artist members participate in the popular monthly theme shows as well as ongoing exhibits at the Exeter Inn and the annual holiday awards show at the Exeter Town Hall which will be held this year Nov. 11 to Nov. 20.

See more at their website seacoastartist.org and on Facebook and Instagram. The gallery is located at 130 Water St., in historic downtown Exeter and parking is free. You can call 603-778-8856 during open hours Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. for more info and follow their artist features on Facebook.

