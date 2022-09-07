ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Henderson County planning board to review draft comprehensive plan

By Rebecca Walter, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imre6_0hldiotI00

The Henderson County Planning Board will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday to discuss and present a draft of the 2045 Comprehensive Plan. The board will review the draft plan and discuss edits and additions starting at 9 a.m. in the meeting room at 100 N. King St. in Hendersonville.

The meeting is open to the public, but it is up to the discretion of the board chair whether or not public comment will be held, according to the meeting notice. The planning board is serving as the 2045 Comprehensive Plan’s steering committee and will ultimately make recommendations to the Henderson County Board of Commissioners.

The planning board meeting comes two days after a large group of residents attended the Board of Commissioners meeting to express concerns about the draft plan, particularly around land use and preserving agriculture. Attendance was high enough that the commissioners' boardroom filled up and the overflow room was utilized. Commissioners listened to public comment for over an hour. The majority of speakers said they were either natives of Henderson County or chose to retire here due to the rich natural resources and landscapes.

Speakers detailed fears of urban sprawl, loss of natural resources and housing developments taking over farmland.

After hearing the public comments, commissioners explained that no decisions have been made, emphasizing that the draft had not even been reviewed by the planning board. They also expressed confusion about the possible misinformation the speakers were going off of since the plan has not yet been presented.

“I’m so bothered that so many people think this is final,” Vice Chair Rebecca McCall said, adding that she is an eighth-generation Henderson County resident.

“No one wants to preserve agriculture land more than myself and these commissioners,” McCall continued. “...We love this county. I don’t want you to think we don’t love this county.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmQdk_0hldiotI00

Chair Bill Lapsley further emphasized that the commissioners did not come up with the draft plan and that it had not been reviewed. He said the commissioners will take the public comments into consideration.

“We will do the best we can to respect input from everyone,” he said.

The comprehensive plan, which is required by state law, aims to provide guidelines for growth and development. County staff and consultants have hosted public input sessions and sent out surveys to gather feedback.

The Henderson County 2020 Comprehensive Plan (CCP) is the current County Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2004, amended in 2009 and recently extended to 2023.

Any member of the public who would like to submit any comments regarding the comprehensive plan is welcome to do so at any time, according to the planning department. Send emails to Janna Bianculli, Senior Planner at jbianculli@hendersoncountync.gov. Questions can also be sent to the planning department by calling 828-697-4819.

For more information on the 2045 Comprehensive Plan, go to www.hendersoncounty2045.com .

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson County planning board to review draft comprehensive plan

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Council overrides golf course project veto

A $39 million hotel project at the Sequoyah National Golf Course in Cherokee will move forward after Tribal Council overrode a veto from Principal Chief Richard Sneed Thursday, Sept. 1 — by the narrowest of margins. During its Aug. 4 meeting, Council voted 9-3 to increase the project’s $23.5...
CHEROKEE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Henderson County, NC
Government
County
Henderson County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Government
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe considers parking solutions for low-income workers

Both on the streets and in the chambers of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, members of Asheville Food and Beverage United showed up Sept. 6 to advocate for affordable parking. The group of local food service employees held a rally outside the county courthouse prior to making their case before the board during public comment.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator David Owen of the Estate of Truett Owen deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 585 Palamino Road, Tuckasegee, NC 28783 before the 1st day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st day of September, 2022. David Owen, Administrator of the Estate of Truett Owen, 26-29*
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Manheimer, Berthiaume pull in Asheville campaign funds

Mayor Esther Manheimer and climate change consultant Maggie Ullman Berthiaume have raised the most campaign funds so far in this year’s race for Asheville city government positions, according to reports filed by candidates’ campaigns. Manheimer had raised $19,550 as of mid-July and had $4,995 sitting in the bank....
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Board Chair#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Planning Board
theonefeather.com

“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit

The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
CHEROKEE, NC
tribpapers.com

Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop

Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sylva Herald

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN RE: JOANNE C MCGRATH Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of JOANNE C. MCGRATH, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Mary Klier, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr., Attorney at Law, Pavey Law Firm, P.A., 33 Dillsboro Road, Sylva, North Carolina, 28779, on or before December 1, 2022, OR THIS Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 1st, day of September, 2022. Mary Klier,, Administrator C/O John J. Pavey, Jr. Attorney at Law Pavey Law Firm, P.A. 33 Dillsboro Road Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-586-8987 26-29e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy