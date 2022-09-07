Property tax rates are likely changing for Louisville residents. Here's how

Metro Council members are expected to approve new property tax rates Thursday that will result in slight changes in how much Louisville residents pay depending on where they live.

The countywide Louisville Metro real property tax rate will fall from 12.89 cents per $100 of assessed value to 12.4 cents, under an ordinance on the consent agenda for Thursday evening's Metro Council meeting, meaning it will likely pass without any discussion.

The decrease will amount to $4.90 in savings for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

But at the same time, those living in the Urban Service District – the old, pre-merger city of Louisville boundary – will see rates rise from 35.46 cents per $100 of assessed value to 35.8 cents, which equates to an increase of $3.40 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

All Louisville businesses will also see a decrease in personal property tax rates, under the ordinance that passed in the Budget Committee on Sept. 1. The countywide personal property rate will go from 16.6 per $100 of assessed value to 16.41 cents, while the Urban Service District rate will drop from 56.6 cents per $100 of assessed value to 56 cents.

Louisville mayor, LMPD chief:Justice Department report looms, but city hasn't waited to act

Once Metro Council approves the ordinance, the rates will take effect on property tax bills that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office releases in early November.

Residents were invited to comment on the proposed tax rates during a public hearing at noon Wednesday in room 106 of Metro Hall, 527 W. Jefferson St.

Chief Financial Officer Monica Harmon said the reassessments "were primarily conducted outside the USD" and that to follow House Bill 44, a state law that limits property tax growth in revenue to 4%, the countywide Louisville Metro real property tax rate was lowered while the Urban Service District rate slightly increased.

Harmon said increased property values and higher assessments have come after ongoing improvement in Louisville's economy along with high demand in real estate.

Property taxes fund roughly 24% of Louisville's budget, and the proposed rate changes are consistent with the 2023 fiscal year budget that Metro Council members approved in June, which increased the property tax revenue estimate from $163.35 million to $170.77 million, per the city.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com