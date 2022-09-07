ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Hall sets plan at quarterback for Southern Miss football against Miami

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
Southern Miss football's plan at quarterback against No. 16 Miami will consist of a rotation of tailbacks as well as a debutant, according to coach Will Hall.

Frank Gore Jr., Janari Dean, Antavious Willis, Dajon Richard and Chandler Pittman will play Super Back for the Golden Eagles (0-1) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ACC Network), which indicates a heavy dose of Southern Miss' wildcat spinoff should be expected. Freshman Zach Wilcke is also expected to make his college debut in the absence of injured starter Ty Keyes.

"I think you'll see all of them," Hall said Wednesday.

Keyes has been at practice with the Golden Eagles on each of the last two days with limited participation after taking a helmet to the chin during Southern Miss' loss to Liberty last Saturday.

The Golden Eagles turned to their Super Back system in the second half, with Gore and Willis seeing the most action.

Wilcke's practice performances in recent weeks have impressed Hall, who considers the freshman the most talented passer on the roster. He'll be rewarded for that with his debut Saturday against the Hurricanes (1-0).

SUPER BACKS: 'Super Back' system won't go anywhere amid murky Southern Miss football QB situation

PROGRAM BUILDING Southern Miss football's loss to Liberty proves progress doesn't come without growing pains

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Will Hall sets plan at quarterback for Southern Miss football against Miami

