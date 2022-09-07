ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - An Abita Springs man is behind bars following a nine-hour standoff that ended early Tuesday (Sept. 13) morning. “We understand that many people were temporarily inconvenienced last night. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience as we worked to ensure the safety of all residents,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “As always, the safety of our residents is our top priority, and I am pleased the deputies on scene and the members of our SWAT team were able to take the suspect into custody safely and without any injury to him, any neighbors, or our deputies.”

ABITA SPRINGS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO