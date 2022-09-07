ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, LA

Comments / 46

Mary
6d ago

Just another good old La. Corrupt disappointment. The whole bunch is stealing , drugging off the tax payers follies. Have any of you seen any of the federal money that was given to La. being used for the good of the people. A BIG NO!!! We are one of the poorest states, have the worst roads, pay the highest car ins. premiums and taxes, worst crime rate. And what is being done. What is done? Money in the politicians pockets, Mine and Yours🤬

Nakuma Montgomery
6d ago

Tell it right I’m m sure her business partners weren’t thugs her clientele was all these crooked attorneys and stuff like the ones we got around Lake Charles and different places and all every attorney in town full of dope The biggest drug dealers in our whole town is a attorney and his boys not naming names but it’s not hard to figure it out lmao !!! So not surprised Our state officials are dealing drugs this is nothing new here in Louisiana dirty south !!!

I'm Just Saying 777
6d ago

She makes $85, 000 a year and she is dealing drugs and hanging with wanted thugs! WOW... How stupid can one be?

