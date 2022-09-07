Coming to Cincinnati: Blake Shelton, Monster Trucks, big bushy beards

Pascal came into our shelter at the end of July and we can’t believe he hasn’t been scooped up yet! Pascal is a great size at just under 40#! Though we don’t know much about his background we think he may be around 10 year old and some kind of smaller pit mix. The people who found Pascal as a stray initially took him back to their house and saw that he was sweet and playful with both their cats and child! Pascal’s age does not slow him down at all! This boy still has great energy and loves to be out making new friends- which is why he’s a PetMobile favorite! Pascal has mastered sit and shake, but his signature move after meeting people is to immediately melt against them and get all of the attention! Come out and meet this smart and sweet cuddle bug; you won’t regret it!

HAMILTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO