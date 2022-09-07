ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming to Cincinnati: Blake Shelton, Monster Trucks, big bushy beards

By Luann Gibbs, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
On sale Friday, Sept. 9

Nov. 4: Mercyful Fate, Andrew J. Brady Music Center. With Kreator, Midnight.

Nov. 13: Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, Heritage Bank Center.

Nov. 25: Bobby Shmurda presents the Tour with Special Guests, Bogart's. With Rowdy Rebel, GS9 Gino aka Fat Tony and more.

Updated:Cincinnati's FULL 2022 concert calendar 🎸

Dec. 6-18: Jesus Christ Superstar, Aronoff Center for the Arts. 50th Anniversary Tour.

Jan. 28-29: Shen Yun: China Before Communism, Aronoff Center for the Arts.

Feb. 18-19: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, Truist Arena.

On sale Friday, Sept. 16

Nov. 19: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve, Heritage Bank Center. Shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

March 23: Blake Shelton, Heritage Bank Center.

Canceled

Sept. 9: Set It Off, MegaCorp Pavilion. With Oxymorons, Rain City Dave, Concrete Castles.

Sept. 10: Freekbass, Riverfront Live.

On sale now

Sept. 17: 57 Fury, Madison Live.

Sept. 27: Ramblin' Jack Elliott with Mike Oberst of the Tillers, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

Sept. 29: The Red Elvises, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room. With the Nailers.

Sept. 30: Jay Joseph, Madison Live.

Oct. 1: Cincinnati Beard Barons Big Whisker Revival VIII, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. Charity beard and mustache competition.

Oct. 6: PGF Nuk: Switch Music Tour, Top Cats.

Oct. 8-17: Disney's Descendants: The Musical, Taft Theatre.

Oct. 18: Grady Spencer and the Work, Southgate House Revival, Revival Room.

Nov. 5: 90s Rock Tribute, Madison Theater. With Bronson Arroyo, Only in Dreams, Longview, Disarm.

Nov. 12: Veteran's Day Concert with Mick Blankenship, Madison Theater.

Nov. 20: John Waite & His Band, Memorial Hall.

Nov. 28: Machine Head, Legends.

Dec. 4-6: Escher String Quartet with Terrence Wilson, Memorial Hall and New Prospect Baptist Church.

May 12-20, 2023: Kinky Boots, Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center for the Arts.

May 21-23, 2023: Chamber Music Cincinnati: Juilliard String Quartet, Memorial Hall.

