OurLegacy honors Central Florida organ donor heroes and families who helped make life possible for more than 10,000 through life-giving organs for transplant. The U.S. organ donation system surpassed 1 million organ transplants as of September 9, 2022, the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) has announced. Central Florida Organ Procurement Organization, OurLegacy, a member of the nationwide organ donation and transplant system responsible for reaching the historic milestone, honors Central Florida organ donor heroes and families who said “yes” to organ donation. Together, with the collaboration of a caring community and clinical partners, Central Floridians contributed more than 10,000 organs for transplant, making the 1,000,000 possible.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO