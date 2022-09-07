Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland. Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a double homicide following a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. That’s located at 2400 West Tharpe Street. Tallahassee police said a 911 call came in regarding shots fired...
WCTV
Tallahassee firefighter remembers 9/11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today marks the 21st anniversary of one of the darkest time periods in American history. The September 11th attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people. This morning we were honored to speak to TJ Picinic, a firefighter, at Tallahassee’s Fire Department and learn more about his...
WCTV
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for. The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”. Investigators say they...
WCTV
First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
WCTV
Leon county man killed in single-vehicle crash on Fairbanks Ferry Road Saturday Night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash on Fairbanks Ferry Road at Owls Hollow Crest at 8:20 p.m. Saturday. According to a press release,...
WCTV
Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club open house and lessons begin this month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club is holding a free open house on Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center. Dance lessons start on Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the center and continue every Monday for the next 12 to 15 weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend. The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall. According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days. Sheriff Wayne Padgett is...
WCTV
Tallahassee Chamber encourages employers to hire underrepresented populations at 2022 Talent Forum
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amid the ongoing worker shortage, the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Talent Forum on Thursday, encouraging employers to hire people in underrepresented populations. Speakers focused on hiring people with disabilities, refugees from foreign countries, and people who are re-entering society from prison. “Think...
WCTV
WCTV Football Thursday Night: FHSAA and GISA High School Football Highlights (9/8)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to potential weather causing problems on Friday, two FHSAA games and one GISA game in the Big Bend and South Georgia were moved to Thursday. Nothing wrong with some Thursday Night Football! WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down 1S #4 Munroe visiting 2S #3 Wakulla in a heavyweight matchup down in Crawfordville. Highlights also include Florida High vs. Taylor County as well as Valwood hosting Georgia Christian.
WCTV
Mike’s evening forecast Sep. 8, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Rattlers notch first win in home opener 23-13 over Albany State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an absolutely crazy day across the college football landscape on Saturday. Here in Tallahassee, the Florida A&M Rattlers were looking for win number one on the year in its home opener against Division Two Albany State. The Rams opened up the scoring capping off...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend started with scattered rain with the heaviest near the Gulf Coast. Watches and advisories were in effect Saturday morning. A coastal flood advisory, which was valid through Saturday evening, means some locations could see 1-2 feet of above-normal water levels thanks to a decent southerly breeze.
Comments / 0