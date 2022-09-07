ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system

The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history. A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, […] The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Michigan State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Community Policy